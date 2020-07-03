Mohammed Shami returns to outdoor training, shares video on social media

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has returned to outdoor training after a gap of almost three months.

Shami posted a short video clip on Twitter where he can be seen bowling at his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. The pacer captioned the video, “Quality practice session at my farmhouse all brothers together."

Quality practice session 🏏at my farmhouse 🏡all brothers together pic.twitter.com/UZiG0HEf0y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 2, 2020

Shami was last seen in action in the two-match Test series in New Zealand. The bowler made a strong comeback towards the end of 2018 after an injury had earlier stalled his career. He even went on to pick up a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup.

India's Test regulars, pacer Ishant Sharma and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara too have returned to training.

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop recently termed India's fast bowling unit as the leaders in that category.

“India are at the forefront, the vanguard, of this fast bowling renaissance because they obviously recognised this years ago,” the 52-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator said in Sony Ten’s Pit Stop.

India's pace attack comprises of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pace attack has emerged as one of the most potent force for the team, helping India achieve success the World Test Championships.

Bishop went on to add that if a team wants to be No 1 in the world, they cannot rely on the spinners alone as when they travel overseas, spin is only a "certain stage of the game". Teams have to have a potent fast bowling unit as well, he pointed out.