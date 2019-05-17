First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mohammed Shami, India fast bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Shami's form, fitness make him important ingredient of India's pace attack

Shami's fitness and his bowling on the recent tours of Australia and New Zealand ended the team’s quest for a reliable fast bowler to team up with the other two.

G Rajaraman, May 17, 2019 12:09:08 IST

Mohammed Shami seemed lost to white-ball cricket after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia and New Zealand, battling with injuries and personal issues, but he has put all of that behind to stage a remarkable comeback to be in the mix along with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India’s new-ball attack this time in England and Wales.

File image of Mohammed Shami. Twitter @BCCI

File image of Mohammed Shami. Twitter @BCCI

Shami's fitness and his bowling on the recent tours of Australia and New Zealand ended the team’s quest for a reliable fast bowler to team up with the other two.

Shami’s lead partners from the 2015 edition, Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav, receded to the background with fitness and form issues. India had tried a number of new-ball bowlers when Shami was away from the squad, but the selectors and the team management saw reason to welcome him back in the fold.

For, he showed that he had not lost any of his skills and that his bowling retained the bite that made him such a valued member of the team. The 14 wickets that he picked up in Australia and New Zealand were his way of expressing himself after his rehabilitation and workload were managed well in the four years since he had knee surgery immediately after the last World Cup. More than anything else, his mental strength is what makes him a prized asset to the team.

To be sure, if the tracks in England are on the flatter side, leaning towards the batsmen, Shami and his fellow quick bowlers have the ability to fall back on the traditional strengths of line and length as well reverse swing with the old ball to restrict the scoring and peg a few wickets back. It is this quality that Shami will be expected to showcase relentlessly even as he unravels his whole range of skills on more helpful pitches.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 12:41:10 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, India Cricket Team, India National Cricket Team, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Schedule, India World Cup Squad, Mohammed Shami, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all