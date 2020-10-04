Mohammed Shami heaps praise on Virat Kohli, says India skipper gives bowlers freedom to express themselves

With eight wickets from four IPL matches, Mohammed Shami, the standout bowler for Kings XI Punjab, currently shares the Purple Cap with RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal. In addition to pulling off game-changing performances, the two have enjoyed the backing of India skipper Virat Kohli and become integral to the Indian team set-up.

When asked about Kohli's role in promoting India's current pace attack, Shami, in a recent interaction, said that the skipper gives his bowlers the freedom to express themselves, and that helps them perform to the best of their abilities.

“I believe as a unit you need to trust one another. I think in international cricket, fast bowlers would definitely perform well when they have the backing from the captain and he is one such personality. Virat loves to take on a challenge. He is clear with what he wants and he gives us the freedom to play to our strength and backs us with our decisions as well which has helped us perform better,” Shami said on 'Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series'.

India boast of lethal fast-bowlers like Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma. Notably, they have been instrumental in leading the team to victories, especially in the home Tests.

Shami attributed the pacers' success to their fitness levels and the "culture of motivation". “The biggest factor is the culture of motivation and fitness in the team. We have a unit of six-seven fast bowlers who have been playing since the last 5 years and no matter whom you choose they will give their 100 percent. If we keep on building this culture it is going to hugely benefit the junior levels. This is the basic reason that the reserve fast bowlers, U-19 ones, and others are showing great quality.”

Heading into the IPL, there were concerns about Shami and whether he would be able to deliver the goods in the shortest format of the game. Well, so far, the UP pacer has been the only light in an otherwise dim campaign for KXIP. Still, Shami believes that his teammates have a good understanding between them and he also spoke about his equation with the captain-coach duo of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble.

“I have played with KL and I have worked with Anil sir for a long time. And I believe that it gets easier for a captain to manage a player if you have that understanding from a long time. And there are many players who have known each other in the squad. You just have to tell them once and they understand what they are trying it. This has helped us perform well as a unit and one person has to come out as a leader and Rahul is the perfect man for it. He is our keeper also which allows him to have a clear view of everyone.”