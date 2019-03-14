India pacer Mohammed Shami was charged by Kolkata Police in dowry and sexual harassment cases on Thursday. As per ANI, a chargesheet has been filed in Alipore police court against Shami under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment).

A chargesheet has been filed against cricketer Mohammed Shami. He has been charged under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harrasment).

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/6o6sBbtqY8 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of sexual offenses and domestic violence in March last year after exposing his alleged extra-marital affair in public. She had lodged an FIR with the Kolkata Police for the same. Jahan had also accused him of match-fixing but later on, BCCI had given the Bengal pacer a clean chit after completing an investigation.

After getting the clean chit, Shami made a strong comeback to the team, bowling superbly Down Under and then against Australia at home. Shami was given a Grade A central contract by BCCI and is among the strong contenders for India's squad for the 2019 World Cup.