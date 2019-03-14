First Cricket
Mohammed Shami charged by Kolkata Police in dowry and sexual harassment cases weeks before World Cup in England

Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of sexual offences and domestic violence in March last year after exposing his extra-marital affair in public.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 14, 2019 17:39:03 IST

India pacer Mohammed Shami was charged by Kolkata Police in dowry and sexual harassment cases on Thursday. As per ANI, a chargesheet has been filed in Alipore police court against Shami under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment).

Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of sexual offenses and domestic violence in March last year after exposing his alleged extra-marital affair in public. She had lodged an FIR with the Kolkata Police for the same. Jahan had also accused him of match-fixing but later on, BCCI had given the Bengal pacer a clean chit after completing an investigation.

After getting the clean chit, Shami made a strong comeback to the team, bowling superbly Down Under and then against Australia at home. Shami was given a Grade A central contract by BCCI and is among the strong contenders for India's squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 17:39:03 IST

