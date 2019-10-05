Mohammed Azharuddin, newly-elected HCA president, will represent Hyderabad at BCCI's AGM
There were initial reports that former state unit president Shivlal Yadav, one of the closest ally of Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan, would represent Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Former India captain and newly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin will be representing the state body at the Cricket Board's (BCCI) Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on 23 October.
File image of Mohammed Azharuddin. AP
There were initial reports that former state unit president Shivlal Yadav, one of the closest ally of Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan, would represent Hyderabad.
However, the new apex body of HCA has decided that it will be Azharuddin, who will be it's representative-cum-voter in case the BCCI elections happen.
Azharuddin and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly will, thus, be the two former national captains representing their respective state units.
Updated Date:
Oct 05, 2019 08:57:43 IST
