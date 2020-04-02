First Cricket
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
Mohammad Yousuf attributes India’s woes in New Zealand tour to players' fatigue and brilliance of Black Caps attack

Pakistan's former star batsman Mohammad Yousuf has attributed India's recent Test series defeat in New Zealand to fatigue and brilliant effort by the home team's fast bowlers.

Press Trust of India, Apr 02, 2020 20:34:43 IST

World number one India lost the Test series 0-2.

World number one India lost the Test series 0-2.

Mohammad Yousuf attributes India’s woes in New Zealand tour to players fatigue and brilliance of Black Caps attack

File image of Mohammad Yousuf. Reuters

"New Zealand has always been a tough side at home and they have only gotten better in recent years and don't forget they have some top pace bowlers who are not easy to handle in their own conditions," Yousuf said.

"New Zealand just played much better cricket than India and sometimes I feel there is so much cricket being played these days that it is inevitable that even the best players will get tired and fatigued at some stage."

He observed that even Kohli seemed fatigued in New Zealand.

"It can happen to anyone when you play so much cricket. That is why I agree in modern day cricket fitness is paramount for players.

"In our days we could manage. But my belief is that if a player is not fit he just can't give perform to his potential."

Yousuf lashed out at Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for recalling senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

"I just don't understand why give so much responsibility to one man and I don't see any planning in the way Misbah is handling things.

"Why recall Hafeez and Malik when their records in places like Australia is clear. It is a step backward for Pakistan cricket."

He praised batsman Babar Azam and said he is destined for greatness.

"Babar is a class apart from the others right now. That is why he is in the ICC's top five rankings in all three formats. Personally I have not seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team," Yousuf said on GTV News Channel.

Yousuf, 45, who played 90 Tests and 288 one-day internationals, said when he played he was lucky to be in the company of batsmen such as Salim Malik, Ijaz Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"These were all players who scored runs everywhere in the world and watching them and playing with them also turned me into a better player," Yousuf said.

The former star added that it is not wise to compare Babar with Indian swashbucklers Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have already achieved a lot in international cricket.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2020 20:34:43 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand, Mohammad Yousuf, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Pakistan, Sports, SportsTracker

