First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Nabi's experience, proven record sets him apart at ten-nation event

Nabi, though still a crucial component of both the Afghan batting and bowling units, may well be heading into his second and last World Cup. But for him, it’s likely Afghanistan would still be waiting to play in their first.

Bertus de Jong, May 10, 2019 20:12:52 IST

Another veteran of Afghanistan’s long march through the Divisions, Mohammad Nabi’s storied Afghanistan career stretches back deep into the pre-World Cricket League era, back to the days of Afghanistan’s occasional outings to play Pakistan domestic sides in the early 2000s, where the mists of time and lack of readily available scorecards draw a veil over its beginnings.

File photo of Mohammad Nabi. AFP

File photo of Mohammad Nabi. AFP

The off-spinning all-rounder has remained a constant, cool-headed presence in the Afghan side throughout their remarkable rise from a gaggle of rag-tag amateurs to Test-playing nation, as stand-out spinner and middle order linchpin through their WCL campaigns, and captaining the side to the last World Cup in 2015. Above all a team man, fiercely competitive and not above a spot of sharp practice if the situation requires, Nabi’s bowling has become more conservative in recent years, playing the role of containing foil to Rashid and Mujeeb. But he remains one of only three Afghan bowlers to have taken 100 ODI wickets, and was the first to do so when he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer at the World Cup Qualifier last year.

His batting has remained a crucial, constant component in Afghanistan’s success, however, maintaining his consistent contributions in the middle order even as Afghanistan faced ever-tougher opponents. He is generally utilised by Afghanistan at number 6, but his record shows he’s equally capable of batting up the order. His maiden ODI century came against Zimbabwe back in 2015, making 116 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo to help his side to a 580-run win to level the series which they would go on to win 3-2, marking the first time an Associate had bested Full Member in a multi-match ODI series.

At 34, Nabi though still a crucial component of both the Afghan batting and bowling units, may well be heading into his second and last World Cup. But for him, it’s likely Afghanistan would still be waiting to play in their first.

A veteran all-rounder with plenty of experience at the highest level, Nabi is a proven performer in the middle overs of both innings for Afghanistan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 20:12:52 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan National Cricket Team, Afghanistan World Cup Matches, Afghanistan World Cup Schedule, Afghanistan World Cup Squad, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Mohammad Nabi, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all