First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mohammad Mithun, Bangladesh wicketkeeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Mithun would look to impress whenever opportunity arises

Mithun is a very flexible batsman who can bat in any position. However, going into the World Cup, under present circumstances, he is not expected to be a part of Bangladesh’s first-choice playing XI.

Sandipan Banerjee, May 02, 2019 16:09:32 IST

After Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun is Bangladesh's third-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the 15-member squad selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Thanks to his immensely talented batting skills and safe wicketkeeping abilities, the youngster is considered as one of the future stars of Bangladesh cricket.

File image of Mohammad Mithun. AFP

File image of Mohammad Mithun. AFP

Mithun is a very flexible batsman who can bat in any position. However, going into the World Cup, under present circumstances, he is not expected to be a part of Bangladesh’s first-choice playing XI.

Mithun learnt his early traits at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), the national sports institute of Bangladesh and made his first-class debut at the age of 15. He was also a part of the 2008 Under-19 Bangladesh team. His international debut came only in early 2014 when he played his maiden T20I against Sri Lanka.

Despite consistent runs in the domestic arena, Mithun has found it difficult to cement his place in the national team. That is why, despite being around for almost five years in the international arena, the right-hander has featured only in handful matches. In fact, on most occasions, he has been used as someone's proxy.

In 2018, Mithun found a place in the Bangladesh ODI team in a tri-series at home, involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The right-hander impressed in that competition and later in September, he was picked for the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. During the tournament, he scored a couple of half-centuries batting in the middle-order. In fact, in their crunch "Super-four" game against Pakistan, Mithun and Rahim rescued Bangladesh from a really tough situation, which eventually helped them to reach the final of the championship for the third time.

Coming back from the UAE, he started scoring heavily for the Abahani Ltd in the domestic league, which fetched him a place in the England-bound World Cup squad. Over there, if required the team management can use him as a floater in the middle-order. Though he is a dependable batsman, if needed, Mithun can up the ante as well. Prior to the World Cup, he is expected to get a look in during Bangladesh's tri-series in Ireland. If he can get runs over there, the Bangladesh think-tank may think about accommodating him in the XI as an extra batting option.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 16:11:56 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh National Cricket Team, Bangladesh World Cup Matches, Bangladesh World Cup Schedule, Bangladesh World Cup Squad, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Mohammad Mithun, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Profiles, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all