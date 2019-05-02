After Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun is Bangladesh's third-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the 15-member squad selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Thanks to his immensely talented batting skills and safe wicketkeeping abilities, the youngster is considered as one of the future stars of Bangladesh cricket.

Mithun is a very flexible batsman who can bat in any position. However, going into the World Cup, under present circumstances, he is not expected to be a part of Bangladesh’s first-choice playing XI.

Mithun learnt his early traits at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), the national sports institute of Bangladesh and made his first-class debut at the age of 15. He was also a part of the 2008 Under-19 Bangladesh team. His international debut came only in early 2014 when he played his maiden T20I against Sri Lanka.

Despite consistent runs in the domestic arena, Mithun has found it difficult to cement his place in the national team. That is why, despite being around for almost five years in the international arena, the right-hander has featured only in handful matches. In fact, on most occasions, he has been used as someone's proxy.

In 2018, Mithun found a place in the Bangladesh ODI team in a tri-series at home, involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The right-hander impressed in that competition and later in September, he was picked for the Asia Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. During the tournament, he scored a couple of half-centuries batting in the middle-order. In fact, in their crunch "Super-four" game against Pakistan, Mithun and Rahim rescued Bangladesh from a really tough situation, which eventually helped them to reach the final of the championship for the third time.

Coming back from the UAE, he started scoring heavily for the Abahani Ltd in the domestic league, which fetched him a place in the England-bound World Cup squad. Over there, if required the team management can use him as a floater in the middle-order. Though he is a dependable batsman, if needed, Mithun can up the ante as well. Prior to the World Cup, he is expected to get a look in during Bangladesh's tri-series in Ireland. If he can get runs over there, the Bangladesh think-tank may think about accommodating him in the XI as an extra batting option.

