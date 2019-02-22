Karachi: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is confident he will recover from a hand injury in time to be available for the World Cup in May-July.

Hafeez left for Manchester to consult surgeon Mike Hayton, a specialist who specialises in hand injuries.

"I am hopeful once the surgery is done I will have enough time to recover and be available for selection in the World Cup," Hafeez said before leaving for Manchester.

The 38-year old fractured his right thumb while attempting to take a catch of his own bowling in his second match of the Pakistan Super League.

Scans later revealed a fracture and need for surgery after which the normal recovery period is six to eight weeks.

Hafeez, who has retired from Test cricket after 55 matches, has already appeared in 208 One-day Internationals and 89 T20 Internationals.

The injury blow came after he had set his sights on doing well in the PSL to win over the selectors' confidence ahead of the World Cup.

Hafeez said injuries were part of any professional cricketer's life and at first he didn't think it was a serious one.

"But scans showed a break and doctors in Dubai advised me to go for surgery and I have chosen to go to Manchester to consult Hayton," he said.