Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik could be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, hints Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs SL New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs ZIM Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs UAE Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs CAN South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs JAPU India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SCO Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW Vs OMAW Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW Vs KWTW Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 191 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 29th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW vs INDW - Jan 31st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 1st, 2020, 08:40 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI vs NZ - Jan 29th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs TBC - Jan 30th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Massive tweet volumes, complex hierarchies, coordinated attacks: Hacker reveals how BJP, Congress IT cells wage war on social media
-
On 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors plead for world to 'never forget' atrocities
-
For India review: Vir Das' latest Netflix special is smart, timely and decodes what it means to be desi
-
GST collection in January likely to touch record Rs 1.15 lakh cr on efficient tax administration despite economic slowdown
-
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: With new website, Arvind Kejriwal steps into voters' homes to discuss AAP govt's accomplishments, plans
-
Centre signs Bodo Peace Accord, the third since 1993 in bid to bring peace to Assam: All you need to know about the agreement
-
Australian Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty reignites hopes of first Aussie winner in 42 years in win over Petra Kvitova
-
Two filmmakers seek to explain the climate change crisis by showing its human cost in Nepal
-
Beyond Achro Thar's scenic landscape, harsh reality of salt miners' living conditions, wages
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.
The two seniors, who were dropped following the team's exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup, were recalled for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh.
"I think they have performed well and they still have something to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Age is not an issue as long as a player is fit and in form, he can contribute to his team," Misbah said after the third T20 international was washed out due to rain in Lahore on Monday.
File image of Shoaib Malik. Reuters
"I think we require seniors like Hafeez (39) and Malik (37) and even captain, Babar Azam supported their selection," he said.
Misbah said after the T20 series at home against Sri Lanka and in Australia, he had realised that the team still needed the services of senior players.
"We don't have much time before the World T20 so we will go along with our best players."
The former Pakistan captain said that as long as a player was meeting fitness standards and performing he can be selected for Pakistan.
"I think we now have to start building our squad for the World Cup and that is why it was very important for us to win the series against Bangladesh. I am glad Hafeez and Malik both contributed to the wins."
He said the World T20 and the Asia Cup before that would not be easy events as Pakistan was pitted against some of the best sides in the T20 format.
Misbah said the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League to be held from 20 February to 22 March will help the selectors to finalise a pool of players for the Asia Cup and World T20.
Misbah himself will be head coach of the defending champions, Islamabad United, in the PSL.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2020 16:54:09 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shoaib Malik marks successful return to T20Is with 45-ball 58 as hosts grab series lead in Lahore
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hosts' skipper Babar Azam says his men will give 110% to retain No 1 T20I ranking
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st T20I in Lahore, Full Cricket Score: Malik slams 58 not out to guide hosts to victory