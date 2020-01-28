First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik could be part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, hints Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Press Trust of India, Jan 28, 2020 16:54:09 IST

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

The two seniors, who were dropped following the team's exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup, were recalled for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh.

"I think they have performed well and they still have something to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Age is not an issue as long as a player is fit and in form, he can contribute to his team," Misbah said after the third T20 international was washed out due to rain in Lahore on Monday.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik could be part of Pakistans T20 World Cup squad, hints Misbah-ul-Haq

File image of Shoaib Malik. Reuters

"I think we require seniors like Hafeez (39) and Malik (37) and even captain, Babar Azam supported their selection," he said.

Misbah said after the T20 series at home against Sri Lanka and in Australia, he had realised that the team still needed the services of senior players.

"We don't have much time before the World T20 so we will go along with our best players."

The former Pakistan captain said that as long as a player was meeting fitness standards and performing he can be selected for Pakistan.

"I think we now have to start building our squad for the World Cup and that is why it was very important for us to win the series against Bangladesh. I am glad Hafeez and Malik both contributed to the wins."

He said the World T20 and the Asia Cup before that would not be easy events as Pakistan was pitted against some of the best sides in the T20 format.

Misbah said the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League to be held from 20 February to 22 March will help the selectors to finalise a pool of players for the Asia Cup and World T20.

Misbah himself will be head coach of the defending champions, Islamabad United, in the PSL.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 16:54:09 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Bangladesh, Cricket, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all