Mohammad Azharuddin sacked as HCA president for violation of rules

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has been sacked from the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) after the state cricket governing body received complaints of alleged violation of rules on Thursday.

As per a News18.com report, the Apex Council has issued a show cause notice to Azharuddin stating the reason of his removal and also cancelling his HCA membership.

The notice read, "After considering the complaints made by the members against you (Azharuddin), it was decided at the Apex Council meeting on the 10th of this month to issue a show-cause notice on the ground that you have acted in violation of the rules. The Apex Council is suspending you and your membership of HCA is being terminated until completion of the inquiry on these complaints."

Azhar, who was elected as the HCA president in September 2019, had not disclosed his association with a private cricket club in Dubai which participates in a tournament unrecognised by the BCCI, said the notice.

The notice also said that Azharuddin needs to send an answer to the notice within a week, failure of which will lead to consequences.