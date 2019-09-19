First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in IND | 2nd T20I Sep 18, 2019
IND vs SA
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Sep 18, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for Hyderabad Cricket Association president's post

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which will hold its elections on 27 September.

Press Trust of India, Sep 19, 2019 13:11:05 IST

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which will hold its elections on 27 September.

Azharuddin, whose nomination was unceremoniously rejected two years ago, submitted his papers to former Chief Election Commissioner VS Sampath on Wednesday.

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for Hyderabad Cricket Association presidents post

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters

"I want to take inputs from everybody and work for promoting cricket. I want to do something for districts also (towards growth of cricket)," Azharuddin told PTI.

Vikram Man Singh, son of former cricket administrator P R Man Singh, has submitted his nomination for the vice-president's post.

Those who filed nominations include Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), G Srinivas (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor).

The panel for the election will be announced after the withdrawal of nominations on September 23, sources said.

It is understood that the election bid of Azharuddin, Vikram and others has the backing of former cricketers and administrators Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav.

Azharuddin's nomination paper for HCA president's post was rejected in 2017 by the returning officer on the grounds that he failed to produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Election officials had also said then that there was no clarity on whether Azharuddin was an eligible voter form the club he currently represents.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:11:05 IST

Tags : Ajmal Asad, G Srinivas, HCA, Hyderabad Cricket Association, Mohammad Azharuddin, P Anuradha, P Srinivas, Vikram Man Singh

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all