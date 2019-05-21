Twenty-seven-year-old left-arm fast, capable of swinging the ball both ways and seaming it with ease when at his best, Mohammad Amir's career on and off the field has been well-documented.

A dream start to his Pakistan career, a World T20 win at Lord's in 2009 and most of the cricketing world thought that the teenager was going to be a superstar, a bowler of pedigree and someone who would become an idol to millions of young cricketers.

However, the horrible events of 2010 put paid to Amir's standing in world cricket and saw him banned for almost 5 years. Some said he shouldn't be allowed back, others said that he would never be the same bowler whilst many felt he deserved another chance. After returning to international cricket Amir hasn't been the force that he was prior to his ban.

He has struggled for form and for wickets and at times has looked laboured and low in confidence. Many have questioned his desire and commitment to Pakistan's cause in all three formats and he faces a pivotal time in his cricket career. Not picked for Pakistan's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup, Amir received a lifeline after Pakistan's pace bowlers struggled in the series against England, as Amir recovered from chickenpox. The World Cup presents Amir with another opportunity to resurrect his international career. Over to you, Amir, the ball is in your court, show the world that you still have it in you to win matches for Pakistan.

