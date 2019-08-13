Moeen Ali takes 'short break' from cricket after omission from second Ashes 2019 Test
England all-rounder Moeen Ali is taking a short break from all forms of cricket following his omission from the England squad for the second Ashes Test.
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 Delhi Vs SMP Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs IREW Match Abandoned
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW Vs IREW Scotland Women beat Ireland Women by 11 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW vs SCOW - Aug 14th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs THAW - Aug 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG vs TBC - Aug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
RIL-Aramco deal an endorsement of India’s growing clout and a trashing of Pakistan’s malicious campaign on Kashmir
-
Narendra Modi's Man vs Wild episode plays it safe with meme-worthy moments and hackneyed messaging
-
Day after shutting down Hong Kong airport, authorities suspend check-in for all flights; leaders warn of 'dangerous consequences'
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Country needs meaningful transition policies; simple demand and supply games won't do
-
Former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik tweets video showing 'Indian genocide in Kashmir', gets criticised for 'peddling propoganda'
-
DISHA meetings vital in participatory governance to enhance quality of public service delivery, writes Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan
-
Cincinnati Masters: Andy Murray looked laboured, unsure on return to singles tennis but positive signs for 2020
-
From leafy greens to meat, how Santhal food reflects the community's identity intertwined with nature
-
What the Fields Remember: Subasri Krishnan on the human cost of the Nellie massacre
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
England all-rounder Moeen Ali will take a short break from all forms of cricket following his omission from the England squad for the second Ashes Test.
Moeen's county Worcestershire announced the decision on the club's website on Tuesday.
File picture of Moeen Ali. Reuters
“Mo is spending a little time away from the middle recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," Worcestershire first-team coach Alex Gidman said.
"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the ICC World Cup and the start of the Ashes.
"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us.
“We saw at Trent Bridge (in the Blast) what he gives to us and we look forward to when he returns soon"
Moeen had endured a tough time of late, especially with the bat with a series of low scores.
Since 1 August 2018, he's been the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. However, in the same period, he's averaged just 15.10 with the bat from 19 innings.
He had a below-par World Cup where he played just five matches, averaged 18.75 with the bat and 46 with the ball.
The struggled continued with scores of 0 and 9 in the one-off Test against Ireland and it got worse when he managed just 4 runs from two innings, including a duck, against Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.
The pressure was mounting and amidst high expectations in the second innings, Moeen returned with figures of 2/130 and that hurt him even harder as he finished with figures of 3/172 in the Test. The selectors finally ran out of patience and dropped him for the Lord's Test, replacing him with left-arm spinner Jack Leach.
Updated Date:
Aug 13, 2019 19:37:57 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: England captain Joe Root says there will be no 'emotional decisions' after heavy defeat in first Test
Ashes 2019: 'Nothing to lose,' says spinner Jack Leach over England call-up for Lord’s Test
Ashes 2019: England bank on Jofra Archer, Jack Leach to stop Steve Smith in second Test at Lord's