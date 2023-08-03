Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement, won't travel to India next year: 'I wish I could rewind time'

Cricket

Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement, won't travel to India next year: 'I wish I could rewind time'

Moeen Ali has no plans to move away completely from cricket as he wants to concentrate on franchise cricket.

Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement, won't travel to India next year: 'I wish I could rewind time'

Moeen Ali took 204 wickets and scored 3094 runs in 68 Tests. AP

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed that he has retired from Test cricket. While confirming his retirement, the cricketer who took 204 wickets in 68 Tests and scored 3094 runs with five hundreds, added that he will not travel to India for a Test series in early 2024.

England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series in India starting in January 2024.

“There is no way I am going (to India). It is nice to finish like this. Test cricket is the best cricket. I wish I could rewind time,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Related Articles

Ashes

Ashes 2023: ‘If Stokesy messages me again, I’m going to delete it’, Moeen Ali confirms Test retirement

Ashes

Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus becomes first man to take seven wickets in a T20I

Despite the fine record, Moeen accepted the fact that his Test career would have hit a higher note.

“Although my Test career has been a bit up and down, I wouldn’t change it. I’ve loved it. I would have regretted (not accepting England’s recall) later in life.

“It was quite daunting because I’ve never done well against Australia. I had nothing to lose — it was a free hit,” he said.

The 36-year-old, though, has no plans to move away completely from cricket as he wants to concentrate on franchise cricket.

Moeen has done well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, while making his presence felt in other leagues like the PSL and the Hundred.

“White-ball (cricket) is great. I love the leagues, but there is nothing better than playing against the best attack with a new ball in their hand. It’s a challenge,” he said.

England gave a fitting send off to Moeen as he led the side out of the Oval with Stuart Broad, who had also announced his retirement after the fifth Ashes Test.

Moeen said it was indeed nice of Broad to allow him to walk beside.

“It proves the man he is. I didn’t want to do it and he said I had to. From the start, he was always amazing with me. I’ve always got on well with him and really pleased he’s finished the way he has,” he added.

With PTI inputs

Published on: August 03, 2023 14:06:30 IST

Tags:

also read

'Controlled aggression is good but this was too much': Shahid Afridi on Harmanpreet Kaur
First Cricket News

'Controlled aggression is good but this was too much': Shahid Afridi on Harmanpreet Kaur

Shahid Afridi believes Harmanpreet Kaur should have received a stricter punishment for her behaviour in Bangladesh.

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged squad for series finale at The Oval
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged squad for series finale at The Oval

With the fourth Test in Manchester ending in a draw following two days of incessant rain, England head into the fifth Test at The Oval seeking a series-leveling victory.

'We have become used to celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad on Indian team
First Cricket News

'We have become used to celebrating mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad on Indian team

Venkatesh Prasad compared the Indian limited overs side with the current England team, the T20 and ODI World Cup champions, and former all-conquering Australian sides.