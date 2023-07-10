Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • MLC 2023: Sunil Narine to lead Los Angeles Knight Riders, Phil Simmons to take charge as head coach

Cricket

MLC 2023: Sunil Narine to lead Los Angeles Knight Riders, Phil Simmons to take charge as head coach

Major League Cricket starts on 13 July with the Sunil Narine-led LAKR taking on the Faf du Plessis-captained Texas Super Kings

MLC 2023: Sunil Narine to lead Los Angeles Knight Riders, Phil Simmons to take charge as head coach

File image of Sunil Narine. AFP

After playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League (Trinbago Knight Riders), West Indies spinner Sunil Narine is set to lead another band of Knight Riders in the United States of America.

The Caribbean spinner will lead the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket, near home in the US.

The tournament starts on 13 July with the Narine-led LAKR taking on the Texas Super Kings, who are set to be captained by former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Faf du Plessis.

Related Articles

BCCI

BCCI to review retired players' participation in overseas T20 leagues

BCCI

Ambati Rayudu pulls out of MLC with personal reasons

“I’ve always spoken about wanting to represent the Knight Riders wherever they play,” Narine said in a Knight Riders release.

“We’ve long talked about coming to the United States and I’m glad it’s finally happening. As captain of this side, I am looking forward to the challenge. There are a lot of experienced guys in this team who I can bounce information off, so it will be an exciting time for us. We hope for all Knight Riders fans in America to come out and support us, and all those around the world to keep cheering for us.”

In the squad, he’s joined by Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill and Adam Zampa.

In the coaching department, he will have Phil Simmons from Trinidad by his side, who will be joined by Ryan Ten Doeschate as the assistant coach, Bharat Arun as the bowling coach and, AR Srikkanth as the analyst.

Simmons has an extensive coaching career in both international cricket and T20 leagues to draw on. He was the West Indies head coach for two terms (2015-16 and 2019-22), and has been with Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan in the past. In the T20 leagues, he was recently named the coach for Trinbago Knight Riders before winning the CPL with Barbados Royals.

Besides the CPL he also led the Dubai Capitals into the knockouts of the ILT20 inaugural season.

Published on: July 10, 2023 15:00:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan to have venues inspected by security delegation
First Cricket News

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan to have venues inspected by security delegation

A source said if the delegation feels it would be better for Pakistan to play at some other venue instead of a designated one, it will mention that in its report.

New Zealand women's cricket team spinner Eden Carson bowls 11 overs in ODI!
First Cricket News

New Zealand women's cricket team spinner Eden Carson bowls 11 overs in ODI!

New Zealand women's cricketer Eden Carson bowled 11 overs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Women's Ashes 2023: Gardner's eight-for spins Australia to 89-run victory over England in one-off Test
First Cricket News

Women's Ashes 2023: Gardner's eight-for spins Australia to 89-run victory over England in one-off Test

Gardner finished with a match haul of 12/165 as England were bowled out for 178 inside the morning session on the final day despite Danielle Wyatt's 54 on Test debut.