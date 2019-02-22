Mizoram Women's cricket team bowled out for nine runs against MP in domestic T20 league
The Mizoram team had nine players who were dismissed for ducks. Of a possible 40 overs, the match just lasted for 14.5 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mizoram Women's team had a complete shocker of a day against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing senior Women T20 league in India as they were bowled over for nine runs at the Palmyra Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The Mizoram team had nine players who were dismissed for ducks. Of a possible 40 overs, the match just lasted for 14.5 overs. Madhya Pradesh did not have to break a sweat chasing a target of 10 runs as half of the runs were gifted to them via wides.
Tarang Jha of Madhya Pradesh had a day to remember as she picked up four wickets. More importantly, she bowled 23 dot deliveries in her four overs. It was due to her efforts Mizoram were reduced to two for five in five overs.
Madhya Pradesh just needed six deliveries to chase the target of 10 runs.
Earlier this year, it was China that recorded the lowest score against in Women's T20 when UAE bowled them out for just 14 runs.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 15:46:59 IST
