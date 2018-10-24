First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 5th ODI Oct 23, 2018
SL Vs ENG
Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
AUS in UAE | One-off T20I Oct 22, 2018
UAE Vs AUS
Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 24, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mithali Raj's unbeaten ton helps India A take unassailable lead against Australia A in three-match T20 series

Mithali recorded the highest score by an Indian woman in T20, surpassing 102 earlier set by Smriti. She remained unbeaten on 105 runs.

Press Trust of India, October 24, 2018

New Delhi: Riding on Mithali Raj's record-setting, unbeaten hundred, India A defeated their Australian counterparts by 28 runs to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series on Wednesday.

The victory meant that the third and final match, also to be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla facility will be of academic interest only.

File image of India captain Mithali Raj . AP

File image of India captain Mithali Raj . AP

Veteran Mithali, who opened the innings along with Smriti Mandhana, was the cynosure of eyes as she tormented the Aussie bowlers in her whirlwind unbeaten 105-run knock which came off just 61 balls.

On her way, the right-handed batswoman recorded the highest score by an Indian woman in T20, surpassing 102 earlier set by Smriti.

While she completed her fifty in 31 balls, she notched her hundred in just 59 balls.

Mithali's knock ensured that the hosts piled up a massive 184 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Later the Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 156 for 9, ensuring the team's win.

Smriti (1), Jemimah Rodrigues (5), D Hemalatha (2) and Anuja Patil (0) fell cheaply, but that did not deter Mithali, who struck 18 boundaries and a six in her entertaining innings.

Mithali, one of the best batswomen in women's cricket in the world, stamped her class and also tuned up well for the World T20, which commences in the Caribbean next month.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (57 off 33 balls) ably supported Mithali as the two stitched a stand of 85 and ensured that the hosts went past the 175-run mark. Kaur's knock was laced with six fours and three sixes.

The Aussies were never in the hunt in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Opener Tahila McGrath (47) showed some resistance but without the support of partners as the Indian bowlers ticked all the boxes.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2-32), Poonam Yadav (2-29) and Anuja Patil (2-31) led the wicket hunt while Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India A 184/5 (Mithali Raj 105 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 57, Tahila McGrath 2-36) beat Australia A 156/9 (Tahila McGrath 47, Heather Graham 24, Poonam Yadav 2-29) by 28 runs.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

Tags : Cricket, India A Vs Australia A, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket, Women's Cricket

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all