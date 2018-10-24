Mithali Raj's unbeaten ton helps India A take unassailable lead against Australia A in three-match T20 series
Mithali recorded the highest score by an Indian woman in T20, surpassing 102 earlier set by Smriti. She remained unbeaten on 105 runs.
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Sri Lanka beat England by 219 runs (D/L method)
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE Vs AUS Australia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Hetmyer, Hope stitch 100-run partnership
-
China will have to abandon Masood Azhar row, seek friendly ties with stable India as power equation in Asia is likely to change
-
CBI'gate': Centre removed Alok Verma to protect 'PM favourite' Rakesh Asthana, says Opposition; Prashant Bhushan says move 'illegal'
-
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wit, footballing intelligence were on display during Old Trafford return
-
Vada Chennai earns Rs 27.9 cr on opening weekend; Aravinda Sametha becomes Junior NTR's highest-grossing film
-
Narendra Modi calls for 'tax-plus one' system of honest tax payment, doing extra for society
-
Bangalore Literature Festival 2018: From panel discussions to much awaited LitMart, there is much to look forward to
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Vilas Ghogare sang of Ambedkar with his iktara
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: शिमरोन हेटमेयर और शाई होप के बीच शतकीय साझेदारी
-
#Self4Society: पीएम मोदी ने 'मैं नहीं हम पोर्टल' और ऐप लॉन्च किया
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 'मोदी बनाम राहुल' की लड़ाई की संभावना, क्या बैकफुट पर है BJP?
-
CBI Vs CBI: देर से ही सही सरकार ने मामले में दखल दिया है, ये विवाद का अंत नहीं शुरुआत है
-
लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर लखनऊ में बीजेपी और संघ का मंथन, राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भी चर्चा !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6624
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
New Delhi: Riding on Mithali Raj's record-setting, unbeaten hundred, India A defeated their Australian counterparts by 28 runs to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series on Wednesday.
The victory meant that the third and final match, also to be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla facility will be of academic interest only.
File image of India captain Mithali Raj . AP
Veteran Mithali, who opened the innings along with Smriti Mandhana, was the cynosure of eyes as she tormented the Aussie bowlers in her whirlwind unbeaten 105-run knock which came off just 61 balls.
On her way, the right-handed batswoman recorded the highest score by an Indian woman in T20, surpassing 102 earlier set by Smriti.
While she completed her fifty in 31 balls, she notched her hundred in just 59 balls.
Mithali's knock ensured that the hosts piled up a massive 184 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.
Later the Indian bowlers restricted the visitors to 156 for 9, ensuring the team's win.
Smriti (1), Jemimah Rodrigues (5), D Hemalatha (2) and Anuja Patil (0) fell cheaply, but that did not deter Mithali, who struck 18 boundaries and a six in her entertaining innings.
Mithali, one of the best batswomen in women's cricket in the world, stamped her class and also tuned up well for the World T20, which commences in the Caribbean next month.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (57 off 33 balls) ably supported Mithali as the two stitched a stand of 85 and ensured that the hosts went past the 175-run mark. Kaur's knock was laced with six fours and three sixes.
The Aussies were never in the hunt in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
Opener Tahila McGrath (47) showed some resistance but without the support of partners as the Indian bowlers ticked all the boxes.
Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2-32), Poonam Yadav (2-29) and Anuja Patil (2-31) led the wicket hunt while Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed a wicket each.
Brief Scores: India A 184/5 (Mithali Raj 105 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 57, Tahila McGrath 2-36) beat Australia A 156/9 (Tahila McGrath 47, Heather Graham 24, Poonam Yadav 2-29) by 28 runs.
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2018
Also See
#MeToo in India: Mithali Raj supports victims of sexual harassment, says important to speak without fear of prejudice
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur power India A women's team to four-wicket victory over Australia A
South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Leg-spinner Imran Tahir's fifer floors visitors as Faf du Plessis' men record easy win in first T20I