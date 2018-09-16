Mithali Raj's career-best knock goes in vain as Sri Lanka women beat India in final ODI
Skipper Mithali Raj's career-best knock of 125 not out went in vain as Sri Lanka women shocked India women by three wickets in the inconsequential third and final One-day International in Katunayake on Sunday.
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Telangana polls: BJP borrows from H'bad history to recast PM as Vallabhbhai Patel, paints KCR as 'new Nizam'
-
Several Assam districts along Brahmaputra impose blanket ban on mechanised boats; thousands left high and dry
-
Typhoon Mangkhut: Toll in Philippines climbs to 49; storm rips through Hong Kong before hitting mainland China
-
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp harnesses Roberto Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum's full potential as Liverpool outflank Tottenham
-
Bigg Boss 12: Art director Omung Kumar decodes this season's beach themed house
-
Government announces 5 measures to save Rupee: The mess is uglier than it appears; cosmetic measures won't do the trick
-
महागठबंधन को मायावती का झटका! बुआ बनकर नहीं देंगी राजनीतिक फायदा
-
बीजेपी और जेडीयू के बीच सीट बंटवारे पर समझौता, जल्द हो सकता है ऐलान
-
कन्हैया कुमार में 'भगवान कृष्ण' की छवि देख रहे हैं वाम दल, बेगूसराय जीत से आएंगे 'अच्छे दिन'
-
JDU में शामिल हुए प्रशांत किशोर, पार्टी की राज्य कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में लिया हिस्सा
-
JNUSU चुनाव: ‘वाम एकता’ को मिलीं केंद्रीय पैनल की सभी चार सीटें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Katunayake: Skipper Mithali Raj's career-best knock of 125 not out went in vain as Sri Lanka women shocked India women by three wickets in the inconsequential third and final One-day International in Katunayake on Sunday.
India had already sealed the series by winning the first two ODIs but in the 3rd match they could not defend the total of 253 for five, built around Raj's unbeaten 125 and opener Smriti Mandhana's 51.
File image of India captain Mithali Raj. Reuters
They had shared a 102-run stand for the second wicket after young Jemimah Rodrigues (0) made an early exit. Mithali's seventh ODI hundred and first in 14 months, came off 143 balls with 14 fours and a six.
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Attapattu's century though counted as her 115-run knock and a gutsy 101-run stand with fellow opener Hasini Perera (45) set the tone for the chase.
There were a few hiccups after the two batswomen returned to the pavillion as Indian bowlers made in roads but tail-ender Kavisha Dilhari held her nerves to push her side to the finish line with one ball to spare.
Sri Lanka needed six runs from the final over. Coming out to bat at number nine, Kavisha smashed a four in the penultimate ball of the match off Deepti Sharma to earn a consolatory win for the hosts.
Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi took two wickets each to rip through the Lankan middle order but their effort proved insufficient in the end.
The five-match Twenty20 series between the two teams will begin on Wednesday at the same venue.
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2018
Also See
ICC Women's ODI Championship: Under new coach Ramesh Powar, India have questions to answer on tricky tour to Sri Lanka
ICC Women's Championship: Clinical India ride on performances of bowlers, Smriti Mandhana to hammer Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
ICC Women's Championship: Tanya Bhatia, Mansi Joshi impress as India beat Sri Lanka in second ODI to clinch series