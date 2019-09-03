Mithali Raj should have taken T20 retirement decision earlier, says former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy
Rangaswamy backed Mithali's decision saying that the shortest format of the game could be energy sapping.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs THAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs NAMW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs USAW Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 4th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi govt playing cards well on Kashmir, but litmus test will come when restrictions are relaxed
-
Eight Apache Boeing AH-64E helicopters inducted into IAF: Choppers were part of 2018 deal signed with United States
-
JNUSU election presidential candidate Jitendra Suna is at vanguard of battle against oppression in India
-
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 storm, stalled over Bahamas, but still dangerous, says Miami-based NHC
-
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Analysing the costume design and use of colour in Tarantino's film
-
US Open 2019: Waltzing Roger Federer swats everyone aside but can Baby Fed hold tight in tornado?
-
Sensex tanks 770 points, Nifty below 11,000-mark amid deepening economic crisis; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among top losers
-
At New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ramayana comes alive in a stunning exhibition
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Mumbai: Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Tuesday said that Mithali Raj took the right decision by retiring from T20 Internationals as it will help her focus more on the 2021 ODI World Cup.
Besides being the leading run-getter ODIs, Mithali has scored the most number of runs for India in the shortest format.
"See, there was lot of hue and cry about her inclusion or non-inclusion (in the T20 side), but in T20 also she was the first Indian to score 2,000 runs. It is only after that Rohit Sharma and Virat (Kohli) did it. The point is no one can take-away the fact that she has by far been the greatest batter for India, forget the controversies," 65-year-old Rangaswamy told PTI.
File picture of Mithali Raj. ICC
"It is in our system that whoever succeeds, we try to pull them down. In-fact I was waiting for this announcement because we need her for the ODIs and she needs to conserve her energy (as) she is not going any younger. I think, she should have announced her retirement sometime back but happy that she has taken this decision," added 65-year-old Rangaswamy who played 16 Test matches.
Rangaswamy backed Mithali's decision saying that the shortest format of the game could be energy sapping.
"She had problem with her knee, but came out of it because of her fitness regime. I think it is a good decision because T20 can be energy-sapping because it calls for very quick action and things like that.
"So, I think, she has taken the right decision and I am happy and would like to place on record my appreciation of all the services she has rendered even in the T20 format," added the former women's captain.
Mithali said she wants to focus on her ODI career, keeping in mind the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.
Her announcement came as a surprise, considering that she last week made herself available for the home series against South Africa, beginning September 24.
Congratulatory messages also poured in on the social media with former players Australian Lisa Sthalekar and former India international Anjum Chopra praising the veteran batswoman for her immense contribution to the game.
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 18:17:39 IST
Also See
BCCI's selection committee interviews 16 aspirants for physio's job, 12 for role of strength and conditioning coach
Mithali Raj says she is available for South Africa T20s in September, not sure about T20 World Cup next year
Mithali Raj announces retirement from T20Is in bid to focus on 2021 Women's ODI World Cup