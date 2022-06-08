Mithali Raj retires: 214 vs England and other top knocks from the Indian legend

Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. One of the greatest batters in the game, she has etched her name in record books with some scintillating knocks. The right-handed batter hangs her boots as the leading run-getter in women’s cricket.

Taking to her social media handle, Mithali Raj stated that she felt “now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.” She also thanked the BCCI for giving her the opportunity to play for, and lead, the country.

The 39-year-old remains the first Indian woman to breach 10,000 international runs across all formats. Mithali Raj made her debut in 1999 against Ireland, when she was only 16. The star batter still has several records to her name such the being youngest player to score a century in Women’s ODI cricket.

She also holds the record for most contests as captain in Women’s ODIs. Mithali Raj also recorded seven consecutive half-centuries in her career, becoming the first woman cricketer to do so. In 2019, she became the first woman to complete over two decades in ODI cricket.

As the world hails the right-hander today, here are some of her best knocks:

114 (not out) vs Ireland (1999, Milton Keyes):

Mithali Raj made her debut in this fixture and proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. She smashed 114 runs, which, along with Reshma Gandhi’s ton, took India to a target of 258 for no loss. Ireland were bowled out at a paltry 97, thanks to Purnima Rau’s 4-wicket haul. India achieved a 161-run victory.

125 (not out, 143 balls) vs Sri Lanka (2018, Katunayake):

The right-handed batter smacked 14 fours and a six to take India to 253/5 at the end of 50 overs. Mithali Raj led the Indian side from the front and stitched a 102-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana. However, her career-best performance failed to take the side home as Sri Lanka who the third ODI of the series by 3 wickets.

103 (not out) vs Pakistan (2013, Cuttack):

Mithali Raj proved her mettle against arch-rivals Pakistan in this encounter. Her unbeaten 103 off 141 helped the Indian team reach the target of 192 with 4 overs to spare. India Women emerged victorious by six wickets and Mithali Raj was awarded the player of the match. Her innings was studded with one maximum and 13 fours.

214 vs England (2002, Taunton- Test cricket):

The right-handed batter smashed her highest Test score in the second contest of India’s 2002 Tour of England. Raj shone with the willow and knocked 214 off 598. Her innings was laced with 19 fours. Surprisingly, the star batter did not smack even one maximum in the innings. The clash ended in a draw.

109 vs New Zealand (2017, Derby):

Mithali Raj’s superb knock of 109 off 123 helped her team post 265 on the scoreboard. Raj proved lethal against the Black Cap bowlers and smashed them all over the stadium. After that, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s 5-wicket haul decimated the hosts at 79 only. India won the clash by 186 runs and secured a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Mithali Raj has been felicitated with several honours throughout her career, including the Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and others.

