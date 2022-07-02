Mithali Raj 'overwhelmed', 'humbled' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter on retirement

Mithali Raj said she was "honoured" and "proud" to have received an encouraging letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raj, former India captain, announced her retirement from international cricket on 8 June.

In the tweets referring to the PM's letter, Raj wrote: "It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket."

"I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon'ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports."

It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket. pic.twitter.com/cTmqB6ZdNT — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 2, 2022

In his letter to Raj, who retired after a career that spanned 23 years, PM said, "You have served Indian cricket for over two decades. You are blessed with the necessary talent, tenacity and transformative edge needed to excel over the years. This zeal has not only helped you, but also inspired several other budding sportspersons."

"One way to view your career is through the numbers. During your long sporting career, there are many records that have been broken as well as created by you. These accomplishments, including you being the top run-scorer in women's international cricket, speak volumes about your abilities."

"But, at the same time, your success is beyond statistics and records. You are a trend-setter, an athlete, who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others."

PM Modi expressed hope that Raj will "contribute towards Indian sports in the times to come."

Raj ended her career after scoring 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average just over 50. She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

She finished her career as the top run-scorer in ODI cricket, 1813 runs ahead of the next highest – England's Charlotte Edwards.

As a captain, Raj captained India to the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, and also holds the record for the most matches captained in Women's World Cups.

