Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to lead respective sides in women's T20 exhibition matches

All the four matches may very well get telecast and the BCCI is set to finalise the timings of the matches after consultation with the host broadcasters.

Asian News International, Apr 23, 2019 19:31:32 IST

London: Three senior Indian players Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will captain the three teams-Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity, respectively, in the upcoming women's T20 exhibition matches.

Jaipur will host all four T20 exhibition matches on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League playoffs. The round-robin matches will be played on 6, 8 and 9 May before the finals on 11 May, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Harmanpreet Kaur of IPL Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana of IPL Trailblazers greet each other after the Women's IPL T20 Challenge match between the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 22nd May 2018. Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Last year, Harmanpreet Kaur (extreme right) led the Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana captained Trailblazers. Sportzpics

It is being speculated that overseas players from almost half-a-dozen countries will take part in the T20 matches. These exhibition matches are an attempt by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to test the popularity of women's T20 in the country.

Last year, the Supernovas and Trailblazers faced each other in a one-off T20 exhibition match and the game ended up as a last-ball thriller.

Supernovas emerged triumphant in the match as they defeated Trailblazers by three wickets.

The match was broadcast live and it was played before Qualifier 1 of the men's IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

However, stands were seen empty throughout the match as fans did not turn up for the match as it was played at 2 pm in the afternoon.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 19:31:32 IST

