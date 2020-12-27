Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur among four Indians in ICC Women's Teams of the Decade

As many as four Indian cricketers were named in the ICC Women’s teams of the decade, announced by the world cricket’s governing body on Sunday.

Talismanic batter Mithali Raj, along with veteran Jhulan Goswami were included in the ODI team of the decade, while Poonam Yadav and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur found their places in the T20 Team of the Decade.

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade

World Cup winner Meg Lanning was named skipper of both sides.

Mithali Raj is currently the world’s 10th best batswoman in the ICC cricket rankings, while Jhulan Goswami is ranked fifth among the bowlers.

Jhulan has scalped 225 wickets from 182 ODIs, while Mithali who retired from T20Is to focus on the 50-over format last year, has aggregated 6888 runs from 209 ODIs.

Indian T20 team skipper Harmanpreet has amassed 2186 runs from 114 T20I matches, while Poonam, who has best figures of 4/9, has scalped 95 wickets from just 67 T20Is .

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Stafanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ellyse Perry, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, and Anisha Mohammed.

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav.