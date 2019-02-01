Mithali Raj crosses another milestone during 3rd India-New Zealand ODI, becomes first female cricketer to 200 caps
India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 71 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget Speech 2019 LIVE: Income tax returns to be processed within 24 hrs; tax collection at Rs 12 trillion, says Piyush Goyal
-
Budget 2019 expectations: Farm relief package, tax exemptions, discount on loans for business; hopes abound from Piyush Goyal
-
Narendra Modi says coalitions are 'unstable', but does a majority government ensure better governance?
-
Juan Guaido set to challenge Venezuelan military, says ‘new test’ of defying govt ban on humanitarian medical aid will decide loyalty
-
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga movie review: Anil, Sonam Kapoor-starrer has its heart in the right place
-
Politics gives clash in Madhya Pradesh's Khujner communal tone as villagers demand ban on entry of Muslims
-
Down memory lane: Anand Amritraj recalls an era when prize money was meagre and Grand Slam champs stood in line for food
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
In Maharashtra's Golavali village, a farmer-artist is inspiring her community to turn scrap into art
-
Budget 2019: आज आ रहा है अंतरिम बजट, हो सकती हैं ये घोषणाएं
-
Budget Speech 2019 Live: मिडिल क्लास को झटका, नहीं मिली इनकम टैक्स में छूट
-
Budget speech 2019: पीयूष गोयल के बजट भाषण की अब तक की बड़ी बातें, किया ये बड़ा ऐलान
-
Budget 2019: Income Tax छूट पर गोल-मोल घुमा गए वित्त मंत्री, मिडिल क्लास के हाथ खाली
-
Budget 2019: किसानों को हर साल 6 हजार रुपए की मदद, सीधे खाते में जाएगा पैसा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Hamilton: India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.
The 36-year-old is also the highest run-getter in ODIs with 6,622 runs at an average of 51.33, including seven hundreds.
Mithali could not make a big impact in her 200th game, scoring nine off 28 balls as India were bowled out for 149 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park.
She had hit an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Mithali made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played.
She has also played 10 Tests and 85 T20s.
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2019 11:57:04 IST
Also See
India women vs New Zealand women: Mithali Raj-led side aim to seal series in 2nd ODI, consolidate position in ICC Championship
India women vs New Zealand women: Centurion Smriti Mandhana happy to 'stick in' and guide the team through in first ODI
India Women vs New Zealand Women: Smriti Mandhana's ton, Jemimah Rodrigues's fifty guide visitors to emphatic win in first ODI