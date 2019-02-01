First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st T20I Jan 31, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
IND in NZ | 4th ODI Jan 31, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
PAK in SA Feb 01, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
NEP in UAE Feb 01, 2019
UAE vs NEP
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mithali Raj crosses another milestone during 3rd India-New Zealand ODI, becomes first female cricketer to 200 caps

India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.

Press Trust of India, Feb 01, 2019 11:57:04 IST

Hamilton: India captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs, adding another achievement to her illustrious career.

The 36-year-old is also the highest run-getter in ODIs with 6,622 runs at an average of 51.33, including seven hundreds.

Mithali could not make a big impact in her 200th game, scoring nine off 28 balls as India were bowled out for 149 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

She had hit an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Mithali made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played.

She has also played 10 Tests and 85 T20s.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 11:57:04 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Women, India Women's Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, New Zealand Women Vs India Women 2019, New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, White Ferns, Women's Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7897 121
3 New Zealand 5574 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all