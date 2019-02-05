Mithali Raj could announce T20I retirement after home series against England; will continue playing ODIs
Mithali Raj's place in the T20 side has been under scanner due to her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities which led to her being dropped for the all-important Women's World T20 semi-final against England.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Supreme Court may have handed Mamata Banerjee a setback, but face-off a win-win proposition for TMC, BJP
-
Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% of males demand jobs from next govt, 79% of females want women's safety
-
Pope Francis and Al-Azhar imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb sign historic Abu Dhabhi declaration, call for freedom of belief
-
Mamata's dharna proves interference in bureaucracy has become integral to Indian politics, sets unhealthy precedent
-
Firstpost at Sundance highlights: From spotlight on Asian, female filmmakers to A24-Amazon battle
-
Ex-Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho avoids prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain, but slapped with 182,500-euro fine
-
PMEAC member Rathin Roy says govt achieved fiscal consolidation largely via expenditure compression
-
SC lifts ban on women in dance bars: Questions about consent, protection from exploitation remain
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
राजस्थान: कांग्रेस के वादों में अचानक पैदा हुईं शर्ते भारी न पड़ जाएं?
-
पुरुलिया में योगी: यूपी के CM का वंदे मातरम और जय श्री राम बंगाल में असर दिखाएगा?
-
Mamata Vs CBI Updates: ममता बनर्जी ने खत्म किया धरना
-
केंद्र पर लगातार हमलावर हैं ममता: सत्ता की जंग में एक तीर से कई शिकार कर रही हैं 'दीदी'
-
योगी की रैली से पहले BJP ने ममता पर साधा निशाना, ट्वीट कर कहा- 'How's the खौफ?'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
New Delhi: Indian women cricket team's seniormost player Mithali Raj in all likelihood will bring down curtains on her T20 International career after the home series against England while continuing in the 50-over format where she is still the captain of the side.
While India's three-match T20 series against New Zealand starts in Wellington on Wednesday, it is still not clear whether Mithali will be a part of the playing XI.
File image of Mithali Raj. Twitter @ICC
Even if she is picked in the playing XI, it has been learnt that the 36-year-old will not continue beyond the three-match T20 series against England, starting 4 March in Assam's Barsapara.
"Mithali understands that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will like to concentrate on building a team for the 2020 World T20 and that she is unlikely to feature in that tournament," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.
"But a player of her stature should get a warm send-off and that is likely to be against England," the official said.
There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management.
It is understood that Mithali can read the writing on the wall and the cricket board will give her chance to retire on her own terms from the shortest format.
"It is still not sure whether she would like to play the full series against England or like former men's team pacer Ashish Nehra, play the first game of the series and retire," the official further added.
Mithali's place in the T20 side has been under scanner due to her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities which led to her being dropped for the all-important Women's World T20 semi-final against England.
The ouster from playing XI led to a public spat with Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, whom she accused of trying to "finish her career" along with interim chief coach Ramesh Powar.
Powar didn't get an extension in his role and WV Raman was appointed coach before the New Zealand series.
Mithali has so far scored 2283 runs from 85 T20 Internationals with a highest score of 97 and 17 half-centuries to her credit.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2019 21:42:23 IST
Also See
CoA completes two years: Indian cricket and BCCI in crisis owing to chaos, controversies and mismanagement
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's suspensions lifted with immediate effect by BCCI's CoA
CoA chief Vinod Rai says gender sensitisation classes for BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will commence soon