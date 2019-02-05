First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA | 2nd T20I Feb 03, 2019
SA Vs PAK
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
IND in NZ Feb 06, 2019
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mithali Raj could announce T20I retirement after home series against England; will continue playing ODIs

Mithali Raj's place in the T20 side has been under scanner due to her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities which led to her being dropped for the all-important Women's World T20 semi-final against England.

Press Trust of India, Feb 05, 2019 21:39:26 IST

New Delhi: Indian women cricket team's seniormost player Mithali Raj in all likelihood will bring down curtains on her T20 International career after the home series against England while continuing in the 50-over format where she is still the captain of the side.

While India's three-match T20 series against New Zealand starts in Wellington on Wednesday, it is still not clear whether Mithali will be a part of the playing XI.

File image of Mithali Raj. Twitter @ICC

File image of Mithali Raj. Twitter @ICC

Even if she is picked in the playing XI, it has been learnt that the 36-year-old will not continue beyond the three-match T20 series against England, starting 4 March in Assam's Barsapara.

"Mithali understands that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will like to concentrate on building a team for the 2020 World T20 and that she is unlikely to feature in that tournament," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"But a player of her stature should get a warm send-off and that is likely to be against England," the official said.

There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management.

It is understood that Mithali can read the writing on the wall and the cricket board will give her chance to retire on her own terms from the shortest format.

"It is still not sure whether she would like to play the full series against England or like former men's team pacer Ashish Nehra, play the first game of the series and retire," the official further added.

Mithali's place in the T20 side has been under scanner due to her slow strike-rate and waning fielding abilities which led to her being dropped for the all-important Women's World T20 semi-final against England.

The ouster from playing XI led to a public spat with Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, whom she accused of trying to "finish her career" along with interim chief coach Ramesh Powar.

Powar didn't get an extension in his role and WV Raman was appointed coach before the New Zealand series.

Mithali has so far scored 2283 runs from 85 T20 Internationals with a highest score of 97 and 17 half-centuries to her credit.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 21:42:23 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, Cricket, Diana Edulji, Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian Cricket, Mithali Raj, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all