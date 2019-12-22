First Cricket
Misbah-ul-Haq says he sees no logic in Bangladesh refusing to play Tests in Pakistan, slams it as 'lame excuse'

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Press Trust of India, Dec 22, 2019 20:42:27 IST

Karachi: Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has lashed out at Bangladesh for refusing to come to Pakistan to play a two-Test series as a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"I just don't understand their refusal. I don't see the logic of wanting to come and play T20 matches but not the Test matches. It is very unfair on Pakistan," he said at a media briefing on Sunday.

Misbah-ul-Haq says he sees no logic in Bangladesh refusing to play Tests in Pakistan, slams it as lame excuse

Misbah-ul-Haq said Bangladesh's refusal would be a huge injustice to Pakistan. AP

The Bangladesh board's top officials have been quoted this week in the media as saying that they will not be playing Tests in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Misbah said it would be a huge disappointment for the Pakistani players if Bangladesh didn't come in January.

"I just think they are making a lame excuse to not come to Pakistan and if this happens it would be a huge injustice to Pakistan. Just when teams are starting to come here and play without any problems, Bangladesh is making lame excuses to avoid us in Tests," said Misbah.

Misbah feels that Pakistan cricket had already suffered enough not getting to play Test cricket and if Bangladesh didn't come it meant Pakistan's next Test series would be in the summer of 2020 in England.

"Then how can we blame our players if they don't perform. It is never easy for any player to perform after not playing a format for four to five months at a stretch."

Misbah also expressed his satisfaction over his team's performance and conceded that it had been a tough three months for him and his team.

"We have been through difficult times and that is why this performance is good for us. Especially when we were bowled out for 191 on the first day to come back like this is pleasing. I thought our two openers played really well in the second innings," Misbah said.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 20:42:27 IST

