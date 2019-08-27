First Cricket
Misbah-ul-Haq says competition for Pakistan cricket team's head coach job would be tough

Pakistan are likely to announce their new head coach ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting in Karachi from 27 September.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 27, 2019 14:37:03 IST

Karachi: Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq Tuesday emerged as the favourite to take over as Pakistan's cricket coach after Mickey Arthur was axed following a disappointing World Cup.

Misbah, Pakistan's most successful Test captain, has stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board's executive committee to clear the way for his application.

"I have resigned from the cricket committee and have applied for the post of Pakistan's head coach," said the former batsman, describing the position as a "dream".

Misbah-ul-Haq says competition for Pakistan cricket teams head coach job would be tough

File image of Misbah-ul-Haq. AFP

The four-member executive committee declined to renew Arthur's contract after Pakistan failed to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in England and Wales.

The PCB did not reveal whether anyone else had applied for the post. However, Pakistani media said former Australian batsman Dean Jones and ex-West Indies paceman Courtney Walsh were among the applicants.

Misbah said competition for the job would be tough.

"It is interesting to see my name emerging in the media even before I had applied... I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game," he added.

Misbah totalled 26 wins in 56 Tests as captain, with 19 losses and 11 draws. He retired in 2017.

