Misbah-ul-Haq named head coach and chief selector of Pakistan cricket team; Waqar Younis appointed as new bowling coach
Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been named as new head coach and chief selector of Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday.
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq. Reuters
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a press statement confirming Misbah's appointment and the fact that he has signed a three-year contract with the board.
"In line with the PCB’s commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named as the Chairman of Selectors with head coaches of the six first-class Cricket Association sides as his fellow selectors," the PCB release read.
Another former captain and head coach Waqar Younis is the new bowling coach of the national side after the pacer signed a three-year contract.
Both the appointments have been approved by the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.
Misbah was the unanimous choice of the five-member selection panel comprising of Intikhab Alam, Bazid Khan, Asad Ali Khan, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan.
The first assignment for the new Pakistan support staff will be the ODI and T20I home series against Sri Lanka, which is set to be played from 27 September to 9 October. Later, Pakistan will travel to Australia to play a two-Test series, which will be their first foray in the World Test Championship.
Both Misbah and Waqar Younis worked together with the Pakistan team when the former was the captain of the national side from May 2014 to April 2016. During the same time, Waqar Younis was the head coach of the team.
Updated Date:
Sep 04, 2019 12:42:08 IST
