'Minimum 400': Yuvraj Singh sets target for Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday congratulated England pacer James Anderson for becoming the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket.

Bumrah took to twitter to wish James Anderson.

Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 25, 2020

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh replied to Bumrah's post minutes after it was tweeted and set a new challenge for the Indian pacer. He wrote, "Your target is 400 !! Minimum."

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Yuvraj also congratulated Anderson for his achievement and wrote, "Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 Test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT."

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled - be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Anderson achieved the feat on Tuesday after he knocked out Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Day 5 of the rain-curtailed third Test match at Southampton. He became the fourth bowler with more Test wickets after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Jasprit Bumrah has become one of the most sought after fast bowlers in world cricket.

Bumrah in his 14 Test matches has taken 68 wickets. He has also played 64 ODIs in which he has bagged 104 wickets to go with 59 scalps in 50 T20Is.