Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey has pinpointed leg-spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as crucial components of Australia’s quest to secure victory in the upcoming World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Zampa, known for his skilful wrist spin, has steadily risen through the ranks since his inclusion in Australia’s limited-overs squad in 2016. Having participated in 79 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and claiming an impressive 131 wickets, Zampa’s proficiency in spin bowling makes him a standout choice for Australia’s campaign on the Indian subcontinent.

As the tournament shifts to India’s spin-friendly conditions, Hussey emphasized Zampa’s potential impact, stating, “Adam Zampa could play a big role for Australia throughout the tournament. He has been really good over the last few years.”

Zampa showcased his mettle during Australia’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE in 2021, securing 13 wickets with an economy rate of 5.81.

Hussey also underscored the significance of Mitchell Marsh’s current form, envisioning his substantial contribution to the team’s fortunes. Marsh’s confident play and prominent role in the top batting order position him as a formidable asset.

“Mitch Marsh is someone that can certainly have a big impact,” Hussey affirmed. “He has been given a great role, batting in the top three now, and he is playing with enormous confidence. So, if he gets his confidence up, he can be a really tough man to stop.”

Drawing from his extensive cricketing experience, including being a member of Australia’s 2007 World Cup-winning team, Hussey cautioned against relying solely on individual prowess. While Zampa and Marsh’s contributions are pivotal, Hussey emphasized the importance of seasoned players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to bolster Australia’s World Cup campaign.

Hussey shared, “You can’t rely on just one or two key players to win you a World Cup and it’s going to take a collective effort. But I think for Australia to do really well, they need their big guns to really step up and I guess when you think of that, you think of Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.”

Confident in Australia’s prospects, Hussey projected the team as strong contenders for the World Cup title. Set to commence on October 5, the tournament holds promise for Australia due to its cohesive team dynamics. “I think Australia’s got a great chance as they have kept a (large) group of players together for a period of time now. They all know their roles pretty well and they’ve got a bit of continuity in their team as well.”

Reflecting on recent achievements, Hussey highlighted Australia’s noteworthy performance in the recent series against India in Indian conditions. This accomplishment, he suggested, has provided the team with a considerable confidence boost heading into the World Cup.

Acknowledging the competitive landscape, Hussey lauded Australia’s strong history in World Cup events, underscoring their determination to excel.

“There are so many great teams. It’s hard to pick a favourite but I think Australia will give themselves a big chance to be right up there.”

Australia, having been proactive in unveiling their squad ahead of the tournament, omitted star batter Marnus Labuschagne while introducing uncapped spinner Tanveer Sangha into the 18-player lineup. The squad will be trimmed to a final 15-member roster by the cut-off date on September 28, as Australia aims to optimize its composition for the prestigious event.