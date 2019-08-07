Mickey Arthur feels 'disappointed and hurt' after being axed as Pakistan coach following underwhelming World Cup
Mickey Arthur said he was "disappointed and hurt" on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs RTW Ruby Trichy Warriors beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 17 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs VBKV Dindigul Dragons beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs CSG - Aug 9th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
Karachi: Mickey Arthur said he was "disappointed and hurt" on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.
File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters
Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
"I am extremely disappointed and hurt," the South African told AFP shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced his departure.
"I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket," he added.
Arthur's contract expired after last month's World Cup, won by hosts England, and he had asked for a two-year extension.
But Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his coaching staff, including assistants Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood, were all out.
"PCB will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the board said in a statement.
Pakistan's new coaching staff will be appointed after a four-member committee assesses the team's performance at the World Cup, it said.
Reports say Arthur is on the shortlist of names for the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.
'Fresh approach'
Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off.
They scored 11 points and were unlucky to be pipped to the semi-finals by New Zealand -- who also had 11 points -- on net run-rate.
The PCB committee, which includes former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and which met on Friday, was unanimous in calling for new coaches.
"The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge," Mani said.
"The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach."
The PCB said it would advertise the posts soon.
Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings.
Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.
That win, Arthur said, "brought on a whole new team of young players".
"We also became world number one in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement," he said.
However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.
In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.
Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.
Updated Date:
Aug 07, 2019 14:34:39 IST
