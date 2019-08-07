First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mickey Arthur feels 'disappointed and hurt' after being axed as Pakistan coach following underwhelming World Cup

Mickey Arthur said he was "disappointed and hurt" on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 07, 2019 14:34:39 IST

Karachi: Mickey Arthur said he was "disappointed and hurt" on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Mickey Arthur feels disappointed and hurt after being axed as Pakistan coach following underwhelming World Cup

File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

"I am extremely disappointed and hurt," the South African told AFP shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced his departure.

"I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket," he added.

Arthur's contract expired after last month's World Cup, won by hosts England, and he had asked for a two-year extension.

But Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his coaching staff, including assistants Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood, were all out.

"PCB will be immediately undertaking a robust recruitment process after it decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden," the board said in a statement.

Pakistan's new coaching staff will be appointed after a four-member committee assesses the team's performance at the World Cup, it said.

Reports say Arthur is on the shortlist of names for the next England coach after Trevor Bayliss departs following the ongoing Ashes Test series.

'Fresh approach'

Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off.

They scored 11 points and were unlucky to be pipped to the semi-finals by New Zealand -- who also had 11 points -- on net run-rate.

The PCB committee, which includes former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and which met on Friday, was unanimous in calling for new coaches.

"The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge," Mani said.

"The unanimous recommendation of the committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach."

The PCB said it would advertise the posts soon.

Arthur joined Pakistan in May 2016, leading them to a drawn Test series with England that lifted them to the top of the rankings.

Pakistan also won the Champions Trophy in England in June 2017, raising their stock in limited-overs cricket.

That win, Arthur said, "brought on a whole new team of young players".

"We also became world number one in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement," he said.

However, Pakistan has wilted in Tests in the last two years, losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

In all, Pakistan won 10 out of 28 Tests under Arthur, losing 17 and drawing one.

Pakistan have also struggled in ODIs in the last two years. Under Arthur, Pakistan won 29 of 66 ODIs, losing 34 with three no-results.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 14:34:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, England, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all