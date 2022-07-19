Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Michael Vaughan reacts to Ben Stokes ODI retirement, says 'bilateral ODI, T20I series will have to go'

Michael Vaughan reacts to Ben Stokes ODI retirement, says 'bilateral ODI, T20I series will have to go'

Ben Stokes will play his last ODI game for England when they take on South Africa in the first ODI today.

Ben Stokes announcement ODI retirement yesterday. (Source: AP)

In a surprise move, England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that the ODI vs South Africa today will be his last for the country. The move attracted mixed reactions from former cricketers and experts, and former England captain Michael Vaughan blamed franchise tournaments around the world for this decision.

A disappointed took to Twitter and added that no cricketer should be announcing retirement at the age of 31.

"Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31!!!!," Vaughan wrote.

In his ODI retirement post, Stokes said: "Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos (Buttler) and the rest of the team their all.

"It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years. I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format," he added.

Updated Date: July 19, 2022 09:03:10 IST

