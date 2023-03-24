Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator LIVE Score: UPW opt to field, MI field unchanged XI

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator LIVE Score: UPW opt to field, MI field unchanged XI

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator LIVE Score: Grace Harris returns for the UP Warriorz while Mumbai Indians field an unchanged XI.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Eliminator LIVE Score: UPW opt to field, MI field unchanged XI

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator, LIVE Score: File image of Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 24 March, 2023

24 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Eliminator
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
19:09 (IST)

MI vs UPW LIVE Score
 

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Full Scorecard
19:02 (IST)

Alyssa Healy, UP Warriorz captain: The wicket is an absolute belter, hopefully won’t change much. Dew might also come in later. Few changes: Grace Harris comes back in. Can’t remember the others.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians captain: When we played last time, it was a very good wicket to bat on. Hopefully we will get the same rhythm. Chasing is something every team prefers. We have a very decent side, ready to do both. Two games turned the table for us, but everybody is positive. We're going with the same XI.

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: UP Warriorz win the toss, and birthday girl Alyssa Healy opts to field in the eliminator.

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)

Pitch Report by Ebony Rainford-Brent and Natalie Germanos:

“It’s even when you look at off and leg side. Straight boundaries are quite long. Big pockets at long off and long on. Last seven games we’ve seen the chasing side win. If you win the toss, you’re going to feel very confident. It’s going to get harder and harder throughout the game.”

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)

Experienced Mumbai Indians take on spirited UP Warriorz in Eliminator

It was UP Warriorz who brought an end to Mumbai’s winning streak. MI were on a five-game winning streak from five matches when they lost to UPW by five wickets. They would then go on to lose to DC, with the two straight losses costing them the top spot on the points table.

While MI may have revenge on their minds in the Eliminator, UPW would be looking to continue their late surge and sneak into the final.

Click here to read the preview

Full Scorecard
18:54 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the playoffs officially getting underway in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
19:09 (IST)

MI vs UPW LIVE Score
 

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: UP Warriorz win the toss, and birthday girl Alyssa Healy opts to field in the eliminator.

19:00 (IST)

Pitch Report by Ebony Rainford-Brent and Natalie Germanos:

“It’s even when you look at off and leg side. Straight boundaries are quite long. Big pockets at long off and long on. Last seven games we’ve seen the chasing side win. If you win the toss, you’re going to feel very confident. It’s going to get harder and harder throughout the game.”

MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator preview: Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League enters the playoffs.

Unlike the Indian Premier League, the WPL format includes just one playoff game excluding the final, with the top-ranked side at the end of the five-team league stage progressing directly into the final and the second and third-ranked sides facing off in the Eliminator.

MI had for long been favourites to finish on top of the table at the end of the group stage, reeling off five wins in a row. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, however, stuttered towards the business end of the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals by five and nine wickets respectively.

Mumbai, though returned to winning ways in their final league game of the tournament, beating the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets to finish with 12 points — the same as DC, who finished top of the table due to their superior Net Run Rate.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz, meanwhile scraped through with four wins and as many defeats, securing their place in the playoffs with wins over Mumbai and Gujarat Giants (three wickets) before losing their final game of the group stage against Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 24, 2023 19:04:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: UPW qualify for playoffs
First Cricket News

Highlights, WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: UPW qualify for playoffs

UP Warriorz sealed their WPL playoffs berth with a three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Highlights, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB collect first win of season
First Cricket News

Highlights, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB collect first win of season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets to clinch their first win of WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry star as RCB beat UP Warriorz to clinch first win of season
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Kanika Ahuja, Ellyse Perry star as RCB beat UP Warriorz to clinch first win of season

RCB sailed past the target of 136 with 20-year-old Kanika Ahuja playing the match-winning knock of 46 off 30 balls with eight fours and one six.