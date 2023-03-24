MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator preview: Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Eliminator at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League enters the playoffs.

Unlike the Indian Premier League, the WPL format includes just one playoff game excluding the final, with the top-ranked side at the end of the five-team league stage progressing directly into the final and the second and third-ranked sides facing off in the Eliminator.

MI had for long been favourites to finish on top of the table at the end of the group stage, reeling off five wins in a row. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, however, stuttered towards the business end of the tournament, suffering consecutive defeats against UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals by five and nine wickets respectively.

Mumbai, though returned to winning ways in their final league game of the tournament, beating the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets to finish with 12 points — the same as DC, who finished top of the table due to their superior Net Run Rate.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz, meanwhile scraped through with four wins and as many defeats, securing their place in the playoffs with wins over Mumbai and Gujarat Giants (three wickets) before losing their final game of the group stage against Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav

