MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Mumbai Indians will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. This is a must-win match for SRH if they have to stay in the competition and have any ambitions of making it to the playoffs, even mathematically.

Nothing has gone according to plan for Kane Williamson and team in the last 5 matches and they have failed to win even one game which sees them struggling with 10 points in 12 matches and even if they win the remaining two fixtures, they will still be at 14 points and want the other results to go their way. The form of their captain and the inability of the batting order to step up has cost them dearly in this tournament.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians were superb with the ball in their last match against the Chennai Super Kings and come into this match after having won that game. There are still question marks over the form of the top order. Rohit Sharma, despite looking good in patches, has not been able to score a single half-century all tournament. His team would ideally want their skipper to bounce back even as a disappointing season meanders to a close.

The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the form of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer is back amongst the wickets, looks very threatening and this is good news for not only Mumbai, but also the Indian team. Daniel Sams has finally got a definite role and Tim David has been a welcome addition to the side.

SRH have the variety in their bowling but they have not been in the best of forms in the recent past. This contest between a wobbly Mumbai Indians’ batting and a creative SRH bowling attack could well define the course of this contest.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

