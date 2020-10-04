IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs SRH Match: Rohit Sharma falls early after Mumbai opt to bat

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: T Natarajan, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack now. QDK plays two dots before getting off the mark. Suryakumar Yadav has joined QDK in the middle. Warner places a short mid-wicket for Surya as he likes in that region early on. He played the fifth delivery with soft hands and almost ended up chopping on to the stumps. Another good over. Just 1 off it.

Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will have an edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams face off in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Both MI and SRH are entering this game fresh from their respective wins over KXIP and CSK, but MI’s explosive batsmen will be keen to take advantage against SRH, especially with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s likely absence.

In a big blow for the Hyderabad franchise, Bhuvneshwar injured his left thigh while bowling his final over against CSK on Friday, and was forced off the field soon after. Khaleel Ahmed stepped in to complete the over for Bhuvneshwar.

And Bhuvneshwar’s absence would mean an advantage for MI’s explosive big-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who will look to make use of the short boundaries in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a dream land for batsmen, with Rajasthan Royals successfully defending 216 against Chennai Super Kings in September.

SRH, meanwhile, had to heavily rely on youngsters Priyam Garg (51) and Abhishek Sharma (31) as their top-order failed to fire against CSK. While David Warner (28) and Manish Pandey (29) failed to convert starts, Jonny Bairstow (0) and Kane Williamson (9) even failed to get going.

The onus will also be on Rashid Khan to get the crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar’s likely absence means there will be added pressure on T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed during the death overs.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

