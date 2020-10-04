IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs SRH Match: Rohit Sharma falls early after Mumbai opt to bat

FOUR! Kaul pitches it up to Surya and he beautifully plays a lofted cover drive to fetch a one bounce four for himself.
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|21/1 (2.4 ov) - R/R 7.88
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batting
|8
|6
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|T Natarajan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Siddarth Kaul
|0.4
|0
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 6/1 (0.5)
|
15 (15) R/R: 8.18
Quinton de Kock (W) 6(5)
Suryakumar Yadav 8(6)
|
Rohit Sharma (C) 6(5) S.R (120)
c Jonny Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma
OUT! Rohit Sharma is going back in just the first over of the day. Wide delivery from Sandeep Sharma, Rohit went after it but ended up edging it behind the stumps. Onfield umpired had turned it down but Warner went upstairs, and the reviews is successful. Rohit c Bairstow b Sandeep Sharma 6(5)
Teams:
SRH XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
MI XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
FOUR! Sid Kaul comes into the attack and he has bowled it on leg stump. QDK comfortably places it to deep square leg for four runs.
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 7/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)
T Natarajan, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack now. QDK plays two dots before getting off the mark. Suryakumar Yadav has joined QDK in the middle. Warner places a short mid-wicket for Surya as he likes in that region early on. He played the fifth delivery with soft hands and almost ended up chopping on to the stumps. Another good over. Just 1 off it.
After 1 over, Mumbai Indians 6/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 0 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)
Sandeep Sharma starts things off for SRH with the ball, Rohit on strike, and we see a play and miss, with Sandeep shaping it in to the batsman. Three dots on the trot before Sandeep pitches it short and Rohit pulls it away in his trademark style. Huge appeal for caught behind against Rohit on the fifth ball but the onfield umpire turned it down. SRH went upstairs and the UltraEdge showed a spike. Huge blow for MI in just the first over of the day. Just six runs in the over and a wicket.
SIX! Short ball from Sandeep and Rohit latches on it, pulls it away for a maximum over cow corner region, first of the day.
Head-to-head record:
Both teams have won seven matches against each other in IPL.
Alright then, the game about to begin. Rohit Sharma (RHB), and Quinton de Kock (LHB) open for MI as expected. Sandeep Sharma, right arm pace, to bowl the first over.
Teams:
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: We have got a quality bowling line up that is why we want to bat first and defend it. You know you get hit for runs here (in Sharjah) but you have to trust your instincts in grounds like these. We are playing the same team.
David Warner, SRH captain: I would have batted as well. We are confident. We have seen some high totals here (in Sharjah) but even bowlers can get some wickets here. Bhuvi is a big loss for us. I was always confident in Abhishek and Priyam. It is always challenging for youngsters. Sandeep Sharma comes in for Bhuvi.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: T Natarajan, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack now. QDK plays two dots before getting off the mark. Suryakumar Yadav has joined QDK in the middle. Warner places a short mid-wicket for Surya as he likes in that region early on. He played the fifth delivery with soft hands and almost ended up chopping on to the stumps. Another good over. Just 1 off it.
Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will have an edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams face off in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Both MI and SRH are entering this game fresh from their respective wins over KXIP and CSK, but MI’s explosive batsmen will be keen to take advantage against SRH, especially with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s likely absence.
In a big blow for the Hyderabad franchise, Bhuvneshwar injured his left thigh while bowling his final over against CSK on Friday, and was forced off the field soon after. Khaleel Ahmed stepped in to complete the over for Bhuvneshwar.
And Bhuvneshwar’s absence would mean an advantage for MI’s explosive big-hitters like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who will look to make use of the short boundaries in Sharjah.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a dream land for batsmen, with Rajasthan Royals successfully defending 216 against Chennai Super Kings in September.
SRH, meanwhile, had to heavily rely on youngsters Priyam Garg (51) and Abhishek Sharma (31) as their top-order failed to fire against CSK. While David Warner (28) and Manish Pandey (29) failed to convert starts, Jonny Bairstow (0) and Kane Williamson (9) even failed to get going.
The onus will also be on Rashid Khan to get the crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar’s likely absence means there will be added pressure on T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed during the death overs.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav
