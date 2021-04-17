MI vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2021, Match 9: Pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad to register first win against Mumbai Indians

Getting the combination right would be topmost on Sunrisers Hyderabad's to-do list when they take on a qualitatively superior Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter here on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match No 9 of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH are looking for a win after losing the first two games and MI aim to continue with the winning run. Watch this space for more updates.
Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play their third game of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday and will be aiming to open their account in the league.
The David Warner-led side came agonisingly close to registering their first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) three days ago but their middle order completely collapsed, leading to a six-run loss.
SRH anxiously await the return of star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson, who has already missed out on the first two games due to elbow injury. Yesterday, SRH's Twitter handle posted a video on his injury update where the Black Caps captain said he is looking to return to full fitness within a week. When he will be making a comeback is still a question. However, he is doing some practice in the nets. Hyderabad would benefit immensly if returns against MI, who are one of the toughest opponents in the competition.
Mumbai Indians are not expected to make any changed in their XI. They pulled off a win in their last clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the jaws of defeat and the win must have given the unit a huge boost of confidence. MI are known fighting till the end and pulling off such victories, the game against KKR was no different when their death overs specialist stepped up to deliver the goods.
For SRH, the task would be to find the best XI for themselves and also have a second look at the batting order with Wriddhiman Saha consistently failing at the top and Jonny Bairstow unable to do much at No 4. Manish Pandey too has been consistently average for SRH although he scored a fifty in the first game. But his low strike rate has been a issue for Hyderabad.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): RCB have won this coming from the back. They beat SRH by 6 runs. Climb to the top of table. Two wins in two games for them. And two losses in two games for Hyderabad who were ahead in the contest till the 16th over. The second time out of the innings changed everything, for the worse of Hyderabad and for the good of Bangalore. They kept on losing wickets and none of their middle order batsmen showed maturity and nerves to finish the game for the side. Warner must be a upset man.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Arshdeep Singh, who has been impressive so far today, is given the final over of the evening. Starts off with a wide delivery down the off side. Just a single off the next two deliveries as the equation comes down to 11 off 3. Samson goes downtown over the extra cover/wide long on fence for a maximum to bring the equation down to 5 off 2. Samson denies the single off the fifth ball after not quite connecting, choosing to face the last delivery with five needed. The Rajasthan skipper goes big towards the extra cover fence off the last ball, but fails to get the distance as Hooda collects the winning catch.
IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Rajasthan win. Morris finishes it off in style, with a six to seal the deal for Rajasthan. Curran gave a juicy full toss to Morris and he smashed it over the ropes in front of square for six. Wow, what a comeback in the last two overs from RR courtesy the big man Morris. A million-dollar innings from the million-dollar man. Rajasthan collect the first points. DC players are gutted. They have lost it from a winning position. DC dug out sitting in disblief.