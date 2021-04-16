MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner will be feeling the pressure ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Hyderabad have played two matches so far and failed to open their points account. They lost their opening match of their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders and then went on to suffer defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sunrisers, who are one of the consistent teams in the league, will be disappointed with their start and will try hard to earn a positive result on Saturday.

They have to play three more matches in Chennai and after the loss against RCB, Warner spoke about how the wicket will only get better at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"I was quite disappointed with how we went – cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts. We have another three games here, the wickets are going to get better here. We need to try to take powerplay wickets and need to have one big partnership in the middle," Warner said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians bounced back after their defeat in the first match against RCB with a superb victory over KKR on Tuesday. Defending a tricky total, Mumbai bowlers turned up with impressive performances as they beat Eoin Morgan's side by 10 runs.

"It was an excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. We will take lots of confidence from this game as we move forward," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Rahul (Chahar) came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal (Pandya) bowling those overs at the end was vital as well. It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers."

Here's all you need to about MI vs SRH:

When is the match between MI and SRH?

The match number nine of the IPL between MI and SRH will take place on 17 April, 2021.

Where will the match between MI and SRH be played?

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Click here for IPL 2021 schedule