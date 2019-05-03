Auto Refresh
MI vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Mumbai beat Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
Date: Friday, 03 May, 2019 00:31 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 51 Match Result Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! Drilled down the ground by Manish Pandey, who brings up his half-century off 37 balls in the process! Pandey's presence is crucial is Sunrisers are to collect a win in this game. SRH 115/5
OUT! Sunrisers are five down now as Abhishek under-edges the ball to the keeper, with De Kock collecting a low catch behind the stumps! SRH 105/5
Abhishek c De Kock b Hardik 2(3)
OUT! Shankar departs, the pressure to get boundaries more often getting the better of him in the end .Lofts the ball down the ground, but doesn't get the distance. Pollard ends up collecting it rather easily at long on. SRH 98/4
Shankar c Pollard b Krunal 12(17)
OUT! Krunal collects a wicket off his first delivery of the evening, trapping Kane Williamson lbw for just 3! The appeal was initially turned down by the umpire, and it was de Kock who showed a lot of excitement, giving Rohit enough confidence to go for the review. And it paid off, as MI net the SRH skipper. SRH 65/3
Williamson lbw Krunal 3(7)
OUT! Wicket number two for Jasprit Bumrah, as Sunrises lose both their openers now! Bumrah successfully appealing for leg before. Guptill opts for the review in the last second, and the visitors end up losing their review after getting three reds on Hawk Eye. SRH 57/2
Guptill lbw Bumrah 15(11)
OUT! Saha's flourishing start comes to an end, as he holes out to Lewis at backward point. Bumrah gets the breakthrough that Mumbai were looking for. SRH 40/1
Saha c Lewis b Bumrah 25(15)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 162/5 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 69 , Krunal Pandya 9)
SRH need 163 to win!
MI lost Pollard on first ball as he top-edged the slower bouncer to deep backward square leg. Three singles then. A six for Krunal as he slams the short ball over mid-wicket. Double on last ball. 11 off the over as MI post 162/5 in 20 overs.
WICKET! POLLARD DEPARTS!
Pollard c Abhishek Sharma b Khaleel Ahmed 10(9)
Smart bowling from Khaleel. Went for a slower bouncer against Pollard who cleared his front leg for a pull shot but pace beat him and the top edge flew to deep backward square leg.
WICKET! MI LOSE HARDIK!
Hardik Pandya c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 18(10)
Short is what you want to bowl against Hardik. Bhuvi went short and cramped Pandya for room as he sliced it to long off fielder from top of his bat.
WICKET! LEWIS DEPARTS!
Lewis c Shankar b Nabi 1(6)
There was no pace on the ball as Lewis went against spin for a big hoick over cow corner. Failed to get the force behind his shot and Shankar took the catch in the deep.
WICKET 54-RUN PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Suryakumar Yadav c Rashid Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 23(17)
Fuller length ball on off by Khaleel and Surya went for a slog but his slice shot goes straight to the fielder at deep point. Surya throws away the start again.
WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT!
Rohit c Nabi b Khaleel Ahmed 24(18)
Probably the pressure of few good overs got to Rohit. Went for a pull shot as the ball bounced a bit too much and the top-edge was taken by Nabi at mid-on
SRH playing 11 today:
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
MI playing 11 today:
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
MI vs SRH toss result today:
Rohit Sharma win toss and MI will bat first against SRH at Wankhede Stadium
And that brings us to the end of what turned out to be a blockbuster of a contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, with Rohit Sharma and Co sealing their spot in the playoffs after emerging triumphant, but only after a resilient Manish Pandey helped end tie the game and take it into a Super Over.
We have another virtual knockout on Friday, with Kings XI Punjab hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at Mohali, with the losing side certain to bid goodbye to their playoff hopes. Do follow our coverage of the match tomorrow.
For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Jasprit Bumrah: Sometimes the mind can get too negative. I just have to focus on the ball I have to bowl. Try to execute. There's always pressure, but you try not to think about it. Just try and focus on what the team needs me to do. One ball at a time. If you back your own decision, it's the best way to go forward.
Rohit Sharma: It's good that we have qualified for playoffs. We have played consistent cricket and have results for it. Runs on the board are always in a crucial game. We knew we had bowlers to put pressure on their batters. Manish batted really well. Played some great cricketing shots. Bumrah keeps improving. He delivers every time he gets the opportunity. He held his nerve in the Super Over.
Jasprit Bumrah wins the Man of the Match Award!
Mumbai into playoffs now!
Super over is about small margins. Pandey committed the cardinal sin of gifting a wicket first ball in the powerplay. From there, the Sunrisers were always behind in the contest and despite a six in the over from Nabi Mumbai closed it easily in the end. A great game of cricket still and eventually a win for Mumbai's attritional style in the field where they try to commit fewer mistakes and wait for the batsmen to make their own. Kind of Dhoni like approach with the ball. The win ensures a playoff berth for the team. Sunrisers live to fight another day with calculators in hand and prayers for other results to go their way on their lips.
Kane Williamson: Fantastic effort to get so close from Manish Pandey and the lower order. It was a good effort from bowling department as well to keep MI batsmen quiet. It was a pretty good first half but we couldn't get over the line. Rashid is world class and we thought he was our man. When it gets down to the last ball, it's a shame. But there is a game left.
Teams who have qualified for the playoffs in this IPL:
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians*
Ball 3: Two! Hardik and Pollard take three deliveries to collect the nine runs, as Mumbai Indians win the Super Over to seal their qualification for the playoffs! Pollard nudges the ball towards the cow corner region, getting enough time to come back for a second!
Ball 2: Single! Hardik nudges the ball towards leg for one! MI 7/0 in 0.2 overs; need 2 off 4
Ball 1: SIX! Hardik gets down on one knee, and smacks the ball over long off! MI 6/0 in 0.1 overs; need 3 off 5
The Sunrisers players walk out to the center, with Rashid given the responsibility of defending nine runs in the Super Over. Hardik and Pollard walk out to bat, and we'll most likely have Suryakumar in at 3.
MI still under pressure!
All hail king Bumrah!
Ball 4: BOWLED! Outstanding! Bumrah rattles the leg stump with a perfect yorker, and Mumbai need 9 to win now! SRH 8/2 in 0.4 overs
Ball 3: SIX! Pulled away over the square leg fence by Nabi! Bumrah's short stuff doesn't work! SRH 8/1 in 0.3 overs
Ball 2: Single! New batsman Guptill runs the ball down the ground for a single! SRH 2/1 in 0.2 overs
Ball 1: OUT! Pandey slices the ball towards deep cover, and is run out while coming back for a risky second! Just the start MI wanted! SRH 1/1 in 0.1 overs
SRH send Pandey and Nabi out to face the Super Over, with Bumrah getting the ball as expected. Time to get into the ball-by-ball coverage again.
Manish Pandey, you gem. Never lost his composure even as he was running out of partners. Took whatever he could against Bumrah. Waited for the weak link in the last over. Before that he single handedly kept the chase afloat through the middle overs. Almost a Dhoni like affort this from this stylish middle order batsman from Karnataka. It's super over time now. Two gun bowlers to face off from each side. Who can hold his nerves from here?
Tied matches in IPL history:
KKR v RR, Cape Town, 2009
CSK v KXIP, Chennai, 2010
CSK v RCB, Hyderabad, 2013
RCB v DD, Bangalore, 2013
KKR v RR, Abu Dhabi, 2014
RR v KXIP, Ahmedabad, 2015
GL v MI, Rajkot, 2017
DC v KKR, Delhi, 2019
MI v SRH, Mumbai, 2019*
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/6 ( Manish Pandey 71 , Rashid Khan 0)
Pandya is given the responsibility of the final over, and he gives away a single off each of the first two balls. Nabi smacks a six off the third ball, before holing out to wide long off to depart for 31. Pandey collects a double off the penultimate delivery, and smacks a six off the last ball as the match now heads into a super over! Pandey remains unbeaten on 71 off 47 balls!
19.6 overs: SIX! Pandey whacks the ball over long on as the match heads into a super over! SRH 162/6! Match tied!
19.5 overs: Two! Pandey slices the ball over short third man, getting only two! SRH 156/6, need 7 off 1
19.4 overs: OUT! Nabi perishes, as he holes out to the man at wide long off to depart for 31! SRH 154/6, need 9 off 2
Nabi c Suryakumar b Hardik 31(20)
19.3 overs: SIX! Too many full tosses from the Mumbai bowlers! Nabi whacks this straight down the ground! SRH 154/5, need 9 off 3
19.2 overs: Single! Pandey slices the ball towards sweeper cover! SRH 148/5, need 15 off 4
19.1 overs: Single! Nabi heaves towards deep square leg, but only for a single! SRH 147/5, need 16 off 5
Hardik Pandya to bowl out the final over! We'll bring it to you ball-by-ball!
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 146/5 ( Manish Pandey 62 , Mohammad Nabi 24)
Bumrah bowls the crucial penultimate over. Single collected off each of the first four deliveries as the pacer bowls to the field, hardly giving the two batsmen any room or time to get the big hits. Pandey flicks a full toss from Bumrah for a four off the penultimate ball.Another full toss, and Pandey makes it back-to-back fours. Sunrisers have hope going into the final over. SRH need 17 to win off 6 balls.
FOUR! Back-to-back fours to end the penultimate over, and Pandey has kept the Sunrisers alive in this game! SRH 146/5
FOUR! Pandey flicks a full toss from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence, where the ball lands just short of the boundary cushion. SRH 142/5
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/5 ( Manish Pandey 52 , Mohammad Nabi 22)
Malinga bowls his final over and starts off with a dot, before Nabi collects a boundary off an inside edge next ball. Two singles and a dot off the next three balls, before Nabi ends the over with a six, giving his team some hope heading into the last two overs. SRH need 29 to win off 12 balls.
SIX! Nabi ends the over with a bang, slicing a full delivery from Malinga over deep backward point! SRH 134/5
FOUR! Nabi collects a boundary off an inside edge, but the Sunrisers will need them whichever way they can. SRH 126/5
Bumrah is just so hard to get away in these situations. Like a number of other bowlers this season, he is using the short pitch deliveries well to keep the batsmen guessing. With a lot of pitches offering variable bounce this season, bowling it hard into the pitch is an option that is exploited well by the bowlers.
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 122/5 ( Manish Pandey 51 , Mohammad Nabi 11)
Bumrah returns to the attack, and concedes seven off the over, including a boundary to Nabi off the penultimate delivery. A boundary an over won't do for the Sunrisers, who need a big over to stay in the hunt. SRH need 41 to win off 18 balls.
FOUR! Swivelled away towards the square-leg fence by Nabi off a back-of-length ball from Bumrah! SRH 121/5
You wouldn't associate T20 with attritional play but Mumbai Indians are a master at picking wickets just by piling and sustaining the pressure. The spinners were keeping Pandey and Shankar on a leash. With the required rate climbing, they were waiting for a mistake from the batsmen and Shankar played into their hands when he mistimed his attempted lofted drive over long on. Mumbai will be feeling confident of closing this given they are now into the misfiring SRH middle order. Pandey is the only hope for the orange army now.
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/5 ( Manish Pandey 50 , Mohammad Nabi 5)
Malinga returns to the attack. Good work by Krunal at deep cover saves a couple of runs for the hosts. Malinga then keeps it tight for the next four deliveries, with just three runs coming off it, before Pandey brings up his half-century with a boundary straight down the ground. Nine off the over. Timeout signalled at the end of the over. SRH need 48 to win off 24 balls.
FOUR! Drilled down the ground by Manish Pandey, who brings up his half-century off 37 balls in the process! Pandey's presence is crucial is Sunrisers are to collect a win in this game. SRH 115/5
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 106/5 ( Manish Pandey 46 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
Hardik is brought into the attack for the first time in the 15th over. A misfield by Rohit at extra cover followed by a late throw by Sran from the deep allows Pandey to collect a double off the first delivery. Hardik though, strikes two deliveries later, getting Abhishek caught behind for 2. Nabi walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball of the over. Four runs and a wicket off the over. SRH need 57 to win off 30 balls.
OUT! Sunrisers are five down now as Abhishek under-edges the ball to the keeper, with De Kock collecting a low catch behind the stumps! SRH 105/5
Abhishek c De Kock b Hardik 2(3)
This is Manish Pandey's fourth consecutive 35-plus score this IPL.
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/4 ( Manish Pandey 43 , Abhishek Sharma 2)
Krunal grabs his second wicket off the second delivery of his final over, as Shankar holes out to Pollard at long on to depart for 12. Abhishek chips the ball towards mid off to get off the mark with a single off his first ball. Pandey pulls towards deep midwicket for a single to bring up the team 100. Single collected off each of the last two balls, as Krunal signs off with excellent figures of 2/22. The required rate goes above the 10-an-over mark for the first time in the innings. SRH need 61 to win off 36 balls.
OUT! Shankar departs, the pressure to get boundaries more often getting the better of him in the end .Lofts the ball down the ground, but doesn't get the distance. Pollard ends up collecting it rather easily at long on. SRH 98/4
Shankar c Pollard b Krunal 12(17)
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 97/3 ( Manish Pandey 40 , Vijay Shankar 12)
Rahul signs off with figures of 0/21 from four overs, conceding four singles off his final over of the match. This has been a slow partnership so far, but Pandey and Shankar are laying the foundation for a late assault. Just have to get the occasional boundary to keep the required rate under check. SRH need 66 to win off 42 balls.
This is poised nicely at around the mid way mark. Mumbai are just starting to find ways to keep Pandey quiet who along with Shankar is looking to stay busy and keep up with the chase. Once again, the two remaining overs of Bumrah will be the key from here.
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 93/3 ( Manish Pandey 38 , Vijay Shankar 10)
Pandey continues to collect the odd boundary on offer while rotating the strike with singles, as seven runs are collected off Krunal's third over. SRH need 70 to win off 48 balls.
FOUR! The boundaries are helping Sunrisers bring the required rate down and ease off some of the pressure. Pandey goes for the inside-out loft towards deep extra cover, collecting his fifth boundary in the process. SRH 91/3
IPL 12 Match 51 MI vs SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Hardik and Pollard take three deliveries to collect the nine runs, as Mumbai Indians win the Super Over to seal their qualification for the playoffs!
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the confirmed list for the playoffs when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.
The race to the playoffs is getting more intense with teams such as SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) still in the fray alongside the Mumbai Indians, who currently are third on the table with 14 points against their name. MI's wait for qualification got extended after they suffered a 34-run loss at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier on Sunday.
SRH though hammered KXIP in their last outing, winning by 45 runs after posting a sizeable total of 212/6 in David Warner's final game of the season. Warner got the Man of the Match award for his 56-ball 81 against Ravichandran Ashwin's men, taking his tally this season to 692 at the top of the runs list while SRH got a major boost in their Net Run Rate thanks to the victory. Warner will now be joining the Australian squad in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.
While a win will all but confirm MI as the third entrant into the knockout stage, SRH will move ahead of the three-time champions to the third spot on the points table should they emerge victors at the Wankhede.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squads:
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
Updated Date:
May 03, 2019
