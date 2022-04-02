MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

MI vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the next Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians were quite good in their first match against Delhi Capitals but still lost owing to splendid knocks by DC batters Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav. Ishan Kishan smashed a superb 81 of 48 and MI skipper Rohit Sharma also scored 41 of 32. Basil Thampi was impressive with a three-wicket haul.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, started their IPL campaign with an emphatic 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sanju Samson was superb with the bat as he scored 55. Devdutt Padikkal also flourished with the bat, with 41. Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball and picked up three wickets while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two wickets.

For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah looked off colour in their last match against Delhi. He is the leader of the attack and a lot of Rohit Sharma's plans depend on how Bumrah takes control of the proceedings - in the powerplay as well as in the death overs.

Rajasthan Royals have a very powerful batting order and they flexed their muscles in the previous match against SRH. However, their bowlers will have to be better as they face-off against an experienced Mumbai batting order in this match.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna