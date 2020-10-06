IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Match: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways

ICYMI
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a thigh muscle injury. Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was named as his replacement.
Read the full story here.
ICYMI
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a thigh muscle injury. Left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was named as his replacement.
Read the full story here.
Trent Boult was named Man of the Match after his performance in Mumbai's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Here's what he said after after bowling figures of 2/28 in four overs at Sharjah.
"The conditions are very foreign to me, very hot, but you have to be clear in your head, execute what you want to do, and not worry about the ball travelling out of the park."
Over-dependence on big three – Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler hurting Rajasthan Royals
The only matches Rajasthan have won in this tournament are when Steve Smith and Sanju Samson got runs. Jos Buttler has not followed his stupendous English summer with anything substantial here, so when Smith and Samson have failed, the batting has caved in with a whimper.
Click here to read the full article from our writer Abhishek Mukherjee on what he thinks is going wrong with RR.
Key stats for Rajasthan Royals
In four matches, Sanju Samson scored 171 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate boasting of 198. But he failed to score in the last two matches.
When it comes to dot balls, Jofra Archer fifth on the list with 51 dot ball. His economy is also on the positive side – 6.75.
Key stats of Mumbai Indians
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form. He's the highest run-getter for his team so far, scoring 176 in five matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 144.
Kieron Pollard has also been impressive. His strike rate is 208.97, which is phenomenal.
Trent Boult has takes most wicket for his team – eight in five matches while James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah have picked up seven each.
Preview
Starting with a bang at Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Rajasthan Royals have suddenly hit a slump on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with their willow-wielders not looking half as menacing as they did during the first two games.
Read the full preview of tonight's match here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage Match 20 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI will look to make it four wins in this tournament, while RR seek revival after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following an electric start to their campaign. The Mumbai franchise are placed second with six points (three wins out of five games), while RR find themselves in fifth position with four points (two wins out of four games). Stay tuned as we bring you updates from UAE.
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage Match 20 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI will look to make it four wins in this tournament, while RR seek revival after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following an electric start to their campaign. The Mumbai franchise are placed second with six points (three wins out of five games), while RR find themselves in fifth position with four points (two wins out of four games). Stay tuned as we bring you updates from UAE.
Preview: Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have been in good form and will go into the match on the back of consecutive wins. They beat Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their last two matches and are at the top of the table. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum.
Opener Quinton de Kock found some form against Sunrisers Hyderabad hitting a 39-ball 67 and he would look to carry forward that confidence in this match. The biggest threat for RR would be MI's power hitters - Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard - who have looked ominous in the last two matches. The other positives for MI have been the way their pacers have stepped up when Bumrah has had a bad day. Trent Boult and James Pattinson have impressed. Bumrah took two wickets in the last match but went for 41 runs but if he gets back to his best, RR are in for a tough ride. MI might go in with the same side as they wouldn't want to tinker with the winning combination.
RR, on the other hand, would be looking to get back to winning ways having lost their way with two defeats after starting with two wins. Both their losses were comprehensive and they would be looking to bounce back hard. Their middle order has been their Achilles heel and it needs to fire big time. Robin Uthappa has faltered and so has Riyan Parag. After a blistering start, Sanju Samson has had scores of 4 and 8. A much-improved batting performance is the need of the hour. Don't be surprised if RR decide to drop Uthappa.
With confidence and momentum on their side, MI start off as favourites.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.
Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat
Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to read all IPL team previews
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
KKR win by 37 runs. RR lose their first game. Fifty for Curran with the bat is a big positive for RR from the match apart from that Archer spell. Nothing inspiring really other than these two performances. KKR collect two more points. Very satisfying performance from the young players. DK should be a happy captain.
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore won their second match of the season after beating Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in super over
MI win by 34 runs! SRH's winning run is over. At the small Sharjah ground. SRH has only managed 174/7 trying to chase a target of 209. MI register a win because of some excellent bowling execution and due to some ordinary batting by Hyderabad.