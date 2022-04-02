Tata IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Update: Rajasthan lose Jaiwal early after being put to bat

Ends it with a bang! 26 runs from the over and this one has been clubbed over wide long-on boundary for yet another maximum
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|47/1 (5.0 ov) - R/R 9.4
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jos Buttler
|Batting
|39
|22
|3
|4
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Batting
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Murugan Ashwin
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Tymal Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 13/1 (2.4)
|
34 (34) R/R: 14.57
Jos Buttler 27(8)
Devdutt Padikkal 7(6)
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1(2) S.R (50)
c Tim David b Jasprit Bumrah
Ends it with a bang! 26 runs from the over and this one has been clubbed over wide long-on boundary for yet another maximum
Pitched up, in the slot still for Buttler and he plays it straight down the ground over the bowler's head
Is this baseball? Buttler making it look like that. Short by Thampi and Buttler jumps back and swings his arms again for a six towards the leg side
This one goes long. And it has gone 101 metres! "Jos is Boss" says the screen. This has been tonked over long-on for a six. Fierce hitting!
Buttler splices it over mid-on for a four. It almost carried past the boundary rope for a six
CRACK! Cracking shot and the willow makes a glorious sound. Short by Daniel Sams and pulled away by Buttler over mid-wicket for six
Jasprit Bumrah to get things underway for MI. Buttler and Jaiswal are the batters. Bumrah goes for the inswinging yorker on the third ball but this is on the pads and it is flicked away by Buttler for a four
Rajasthan Royals playing XI
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
Mumbai Indians playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live cricket score, 9th IPL Match Live Coverage: MI have won the toss and put RR in to bat at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. No Suryakumar Yadav yet for Mumbai while Navdeep Saini comes in for Rajasthan in place of Coulter-Nile
Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to bounce back, after their defeat in the opening game, when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (2 April).
Mumbai Indians kept their unwanted record of losing their season opener as they went down to Delhi Capitals despite dominating the game for a majority of the overs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, flexed their batting muscle against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first outing of the season. The Rajasthan-based outfit won the game by 61 runs.
Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but they should be wary of the threat posed by Mumbai Indians as they will be bolstered with the return of Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma and team have enjoyed a good run over Rajasthan Royals in the recent past. And, it will be an interesting encounter to watch out for
When will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.
Where will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match be held?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match start?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch MI vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The MI vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs RR IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Tymal Mills, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jos Buttler, Anunay Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen, Karun Nair, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Tejas Baroka, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
The way Kuldeep Yadav bowled and exposed two of the best all-time T20 batters on a flat pitch is a sign that Kuldeep Yadav 2.0 is going to be mighty effective.
Mumbai have retained their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and the role of these four would be crucial against DC at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), as well against other teams through the season.
The Lalit Yadav (48) - Axar Patel (38) partnership clicked well in the 18th over, where they managed to clinch 24 runs off of Daniel Sams' over