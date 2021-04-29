Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Rajasthan Royals

4/0 (0.2 ov)

Match 24
Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
4/0 (0.2 ov) - R/R 12

Play In Progress

Jos Buttler - 4

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jos Buttler Batting 4 2 1 0
Yashasvi Jaiswal Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 0.2 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

4 (4) R/R: 12

0 0(0) S.R (0)
MI vs RR, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 24: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first

15:29 (IST)

Alright, time for live action. Jos Buttler and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in the middle. Buttler is on strike. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for MI. 

15:25 (IST)

Mumbai Indians are currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table and even after winning tonight, they would stay at the same spot. But Rajasthan Royals could jump to the fourth spot from the seventh with a win against MI. 

15:21 (IST)

Answer: Anil Kumble!

15:14 (IST)

Sanju Samson: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We can see some grass but I think it's good for batting and bowling. Captaincy is getting better and better, first game was tough. Really enjoying this role.

15:05 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

15:04 (IST)

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

15:03 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: We come from playing in different conditions, this looks better. You have to back your instinct and that's the message to the team.

15:02 (IST)

One change for MI: Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan.

No changes for RR.

15:01 (IST)

Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians have decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.

14:55 (IST)

Pitch report: "It's a good surface and there is a good covering of grass. We have seen over the years that whenever the pitches in Delhi have grass, it tends to play well. Groundsmen are constantly watering it so pitch might start a bit tacky but should get better and better as the game progresses," says Ajit Agarkar.

Highlights

title-img
15:01 (IST)

14:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Premier League!

Well, there's one action-packed day of cricket in store for us folks! We begin with a thrilling encounter, as reigning champs Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals for a shot to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in that fourth and final playoff spot. Later on in the evening, we'll see the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score.

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals):

Alright, time for live action. Jos Buttler and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in the middle. Buttler is on strike. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for MI.

Preview: Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2020 in Delhi.

Having lost their previous two matches, against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma's MI side will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, will be trying to maintain their winning form after having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture.

File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. SportzPics

Despite having suffered back-to-back defeats in recent outings, the Mumbai Indians aren't too far down in the table, and are currently occupying the fourth and final play-off spot, thanks to a net run rate that's just a shade on the wrong side of zero. Rajasthan Royals are a further three places down in seventh place, but Sanju Samson won't be worrying too much about it just yet, seeing as they're tied on four points with this afternoon's opponents.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

 

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 15:30:33 IST

Tags:

