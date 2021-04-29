MI vs RR, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 24: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first

Alright, time for live action. Jos Buttler and Yashashvi Jaiswal are in the middle. Buttler is on strike. Trent Boult will bowl the first over for MI.
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|4/0 (0.2 ov) - R/R 12
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jos Buttler
|Batting
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Trent Boult
|0.2
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
4 (4) R/R: 12
Jos Buttler 4(2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 0(0)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Mumbai Indians are currently at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table and even after winning tonight, they would stay at the same spot. But Rajasthan Royals could jump to the fourth spot from the seventh with a win against MI.
Answer: Anil Kumble!
Whose bowling action is BOOM imitating? 🤔💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvRRpic.twitter.com/chlO37W5bF— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2021
Sanju Samson: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We can see some grass but I think it's good for batting and bowling. Captaincy is getting better and better, first game was tough. Really enjoying this role.
Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma: We come from playing in different conditions, this looks better. You have to back your instinct and that's the message to the team.
One change for MI: Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Ishan Kishan.
No changes for RR.
Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians have decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
Pitch report: "It's a good surface and there is a good covering of grass. We have seen over the years that whenever the pitches in Delhi have grass, it tends to play well. Groundsmen are constantly watering it so pitch might start a bit tacky but should get better and better as the game progresses," says Ajit Agarkar.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Premier League!
Well, there's one action-packed day of cricket in store for us folks! We begin with a thrilling encounter, as reigning champs Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals for a shot to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in that fourth and final playoff spot. Later on in the evening, we'll see the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score.
IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals):
Preview: Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2020 in Delhi.
Having lost their previous two matches, against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma's MI side will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, will be trying to maintain their winning form after having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture.
Despite having suffered back-to-back defeats in recent outings, the Mumbai Indians aren't too far down in the table, and are currently occupying the fourth and final play-off spot, thanks to a net run rate that's just a shade on the wrong side of zero. Rajasthan Royals are a further three places down in seventh place, but Sanju Samson won't be worrying too much about it just yet, seeing as they're tied on four points with this afternoon's opponents.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
