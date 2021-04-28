MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 24th Match of IPL 2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

MI will be looking to get back to winning ways as they take on Rajasthan Royals. After losing in their opener against RCB, MI bounced back to win the next two, against KKR and SRH. They however lost their way again losing the next two, against DC and PBKS. It's been a bumpy ride so far and they will look to achieve some consistency after three losses and two wins from five matches.

Their batsmen struggled to adapt on the sluggish Chennai surfaces but with the shift in venue to Delhi, they will be hoping that the batsmen adapt quickly to the slower surfaces again and help them post competitive totals.

Their middle-order hasn't clicked and that has hurt MI. They haven't managed to stitch a 50-run stand in that middle order. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya need to step up and deliver. Even opener Quinton de Kock has had a quiet tournament so far.

Somehow, MI haven't been able to strike balance between caution and aggression. Their bowlers however have been impressive, especially Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah and made them compete hard despite low totals.

A much better batting performance is the need of the hour for MI.

RR too have blown hot and cold in the tournament. They sit second from the bottom at four points with three losses and two wins from five matches.

RR have batting problems of their own. They are yet to find a settled opening combination. Jos Buttler hasn't clicked. Sanju Samson has been inconsistent but that sensible and responsible knock of 42 off 41 balls against KKR in the last match where he took the team past the finish line, will have injected a lot of confidence. Apart from Samson (46.75), no other top-order or middle-order batsman has averaged over 30.

Far too often, the lower order is left to do the bulk of the work. They will be buoyed with the bowling effort against KKR where they restricted them to 133/9. Morris came to the party with four wickets and the three left-arm seamers - Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman have done a decent job so far. It will be interesting to see whether they play an extra spinner on the slow Delhi track.

With the two teams desperately looking to climb up the points table, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the 24th Match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals:

When will the 24th match of the IPL between MI and RR take place?

The 24th match of the IPL between MI and RR will take place on 29 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.