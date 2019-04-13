20:06 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the first match of the Saturday double-header, with Rajasthan Royals pulling off a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to collect their second victory of IPL 2019, a result that should revive their campaign. Despite the late flurry of wickets, the equation was never out of Rajasthan's grasp, thanks to some vicious hitting by Jos Buttler (89 off 43), who had earlier smashed Alzarri Joseph out of the park with 28 runs off the 13th over.

Time to shift our attention to the second game of the evening, with RCB winning the toss and opting to field against hosts KXIP. Follow live updates on the natch here.