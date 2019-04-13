Auto Refresh
MI vs RR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Royals beat Mumbai by 4 wickets in thrilling clash
Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 20:06 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 27 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Jos Buttler is the Man of the Match for his knock of 89
Ball 3: FOUR! Gopal does it in the end, as Rajasthan win by four wickets to collect their second win of the tournament! RR 188/6, win by four wickets!
Ball 2: Dot! Gopal looks to ramp the short ball, and misses! RR 184/6, need 4 off 4
Ball 1: Two! Gopal skies the ball down the ground, where it is dropped, allowing the batsman to come back for a second! RR 184/6, need 4 off 5
OUT! And now Steve Smith's gone, nicking one to the keeper off the first ball of the penultimate over to depart for 12, as Mumbai make a comeback in this game! RR 174/6
Smith c Kishan b Bumrah 12(15)
BOWLED! Krunal gets a bit of drift while bowling at the stumps! Livingstone looks to slog this towards midwicket, but misses, and gets his stumps rattled as a result. Plenty of drama happening at the Wankhede right now! RR 174/5
Livingstone b Krunal 1(2)
OUT! Krunal strikes off the first ball of the 18th over, as Tripathi slog-sweeps straight to the bowler's brother at deep midwicket! RR 171/4
Tripathi c Hardik b Krunal 1(2)
OUT! Bumrah raps Samson high on the front leg, with the umpire raising his finger right away. Samson goes for the review, and 'Wickets' is 'Umpire's Call'! RR 170/3
Samson lbw Bumrah 31(26)
OUT! Buttler's EXTRAORDINARY innings finally comes to an end, as he gets miscues while looking for a leg-side slog, offering a simple catch to long off! Chahar finally gets the breakthrough! RR 147/2
Buttler c Suryakumar b Chahar 89(43)
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/1 ( Jos Buttler 50 , Sanju Samson (W) 10)
Behrendorff returns to the attack in the 10th over. Samson goes for a lofted drive over cover off the first delivery, giving the Kerala batsman his first boundary. Two dots and a wide follow, before Samson sets off for a single off the fourth delivery. Four leg byes signalled in the fifth delivery after the ball brushes past Buttler's pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. Buttler collects a single off the last ball to bring up his fifty off just 29 balls! 11 off the over. Rajasthan breach the 100-run barrier at the halfway stage in their innings, and appear well-set to chase 188 down.
OUT! Rahane gets a top-edge while looking for a slog sweep, with Suryakumar taking an easy catch at deep midwicket, as Krunal strikes off his second delivery! RR 60/1
Rahane c Suryakumar b Krunal 37(21)
FOUR! Beautifully driven by Rahane through cover off Bumrah's first ball of the evening. Fifty partnership up between Rajasthan openers Rahane and Buttler! Superb start for the visiting team so far! RR 53/0
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 187/5 ( Hardik Pandya 28 , Krunal Pandya 0)
RR need 188 to win!
Pandya manages to get two boundaries despite Ishan Kishan falling in the final over bowled by Unadkat. 16 off the over as Mumbai Indians reach 187/5 in 20 overs
Out! Ishan Kishan c Buttler b Unadkat 5(3)
Kishan tried gowing down town in need of boundaries but no timing as he found Buttler at long-on
OUT! de Kock c Buttler b Jofra Archer 81(52)
QDK made room to lift the slower length ball but he's tired and didn't get the timing as a running Buttler took an excellent diving catch
OUT! Pollard c Shreyas Gopal b Jofra Archer 6(12)
No special innings today! Pollard never got going and went for a high pull but length wasn't the best as Gopal took a good catch at mid-wicket despite taking a tumble afterwards
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b D Kulkarni 16(10)
Suryakumar backtracked to cut the length ball through off but it was cuttter as it went under his blade to clip the stumps
FIFTY! Eight IPL half-century for De Kock as he pulls the back of the length delivery to take a single. He needs to convert this into a big score
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Jofra Archer 47(32)
Jofra Archer banged this in at length at a speed of over 146 kph, outside off as Rohit went to pull it across line but could only manage to give a catch at long-on to Buttler
RR playing 11 today:
Rahane (C), Buttler, Samson (W), Smith, Tripathi, Livingstone, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Unadkat, Kulkarni.
MI playing 11 today:
De Kock (wk), Rohit (c), Yadav, Pollard, Kishan, Hardik, Krunal, Joseph, Chahar, Behrendorff, Bumrah
MI vs RR toss result today
RR win toss: Ajinkya Rahane makes the right call and Rajasthan Royals elect to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's side.
That brings us to the end of the first match of the Saturday double-header, with Rajasthan Royals pulling off a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to collect their second victory of IPL 2019, a result that should revive their campaign. Despite the late flurry of wickets, the equation was never out of Rajasthan's grasp, thanks to some vicious hitting by Jos Buttler (89 off 43), who had earlier smashed Alzarri Joseph out of the park with 28 runs off the 13th over.
Time to shift our attention to the second game of the evening, with RCB winning the toss and opting to field against hosts KXIP. Follow live updates on the natch here.
Jos Buttler is the Man of the Match for his knock of 89
RR chased a target of 188 successfully today - the second highest against MI at Wankhede in IPL. This is RR's third consecutive victory against MI in IPL.
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
Shreyas once again showing that he is more than a bowler. First he came through with an economical spell in a high scoring game, and now a match winning cameo, albeit lucky. Rajasthan finally have a big win to their name, only their second, and they will be grateful to the brilliance of Buttler for that.
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
What seemed facile after Buttler's dismissal has found choppy waters, and that can happen when a team is losing. Winning is a habit, but so is losing. It seemed that Buttler had taken Bumrah out of the equation with his blitz, but Bumrah had other ideas.
After 19.3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 188/6 ( Shreyas Gopal 13 , Krishnappa Gowtham 0)
Hardik Pandya bowls the final over, which lasts just three balls as Gopal hits the winning boundary off the third delivery. Earlier, Gopal had mishit down the ground, with two fielders converging at long off and making a mess of the chance. Rajasthan Royals suffer a major scare with the sudden collapse, but somehow make it past the finish line in the end to collect their second win in seven games.
RR score latest updates
Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over, which we will be presenting to you ball-by-ball!
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
Most runs scored off an over this IPL:
29 - Dwayne Bravo v MI, Mumbai
29 - Tim Southee v KKR, Bengaluru
28 - Jaydeb Unadkat v CSK, Chennai
28 - Alzarri Joseph v RR, Mumbai *
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
He's killed the chase in one over! Brought it down to a run a ball. Almost as if Buttler is saying, I've had enough of these West Indians redefining chasing, I'll show that I can do it too! Sensational hitting. What stands out is that he's able to hit even good balls, near perfect yorkers, for four!
Jos Buttler's 50-plus scores this IPL:
Batting first : Zero
Chasing : Three
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
MI vs RR Expert's Voice
They've stayed with the pace by attacking even the spinners, and critically, Buttler is still there with another half century. You might say that Rahane got out at just the right time, before the slowdown that he sometimes had against spin. There isn't enough time for anyone else to play an anchor innings though, Samson, Smith and Co will need to keep an eye on the RRR.
10-overs comparison:
MI : 92/0
RR : 100/1
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
RR score latest updates
Rahane has now scored 30-plus runs in each of his last six innings at Wankhede in IPL.
RR score latest updates
IPL 12 Match 27 MI vs RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Bumrah starts off the penultimate over by getting Smith caught behind for 12, with Rajasthan suddenly finding two new batsmen at the crease. Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for lbw against Gowtham off the second, and Mumbai waste the review with the ball going a long way down leg. Joseph appears to have hurt himself while saving a couple of runs at long off in the third delivery, needing immediate attention from the physio. Appeal for caught-behind turned down in the fourth delivery. Gopal collects a boundary off the fifth ball, and is dropped by keeper Kishan off the last ball. RR need 6 to win off the last over!
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Buoyed by a fantastic win against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indian will look to maintain their winning momentum against struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.
In their previous match against the Punjab side, stand-in-captain Kieron Pollard played a sensational knock of 83 in 31 just balls, helping his team chase down 198 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to an injury looks all set to lead the team on Saturday, as confirmed by team director Zaheer Khan. With three consecutive wins in as many matches, Mumbai are going through a good run as they find themselves third on the points table.
File images of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
Bowling has been some sort of concern for Mumbai especially the form of Hardik Pandya with the ball. Hardik has been leaking way too many runs and which puts pressure on the batsmen.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals have won only once in this season and they would know that time's running out for them. They are just above Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, having lost five matches.
Some of their key players like Rahane himself, all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Australia captain Steve Smith have struggled to get going. Even Jos Buttler is finding it hard to maintain the consistency. They desperately in need of some inspiration from somewhere.
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
