IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs RCB Match: Both teams look to seal playoffs spot with victory

18:42 (IST)

Sunil Gavaskar calls for more transparency on Rohit Sharma's injury

"We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a halfway. What actually is the problem with him will help everybody. And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is.

"I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody," Gavasakar told IPL broadcaster Star Sports after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

18:33 (IST)

Kieron Pollard vs RCB

Runs - 533
Average - 41
Fours - 39
Sixes - 32 

Source: Mumbai Indians

18:20 (IST)

We were not expressive enough, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli after loss to CSK

Here's what Kohli said after a heavy defeat against CSK"

"140-plus is a competitive total on that pitch, we were targeting 150. I thought we still could have bowled change of pace and the odd bouncer. We weren't expressive enough. We let batsmen dictate stuff," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Read more quotes here 

18:13 (IST)

The fight for the playoffs is still on. We still don't have even one team which has cemented the playoffs spot, but that will change tonight after the MI vs RCB game. 

Check out the points table to see how your team is doing.

18:01 (IST)

Will be interesting to see whether Rohit plays tonight or not. 

Here are the two squads:

MI: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmad.

17:51 (IST)

In last night's game, Wriddhiman Saha roared back to form, Rashid Khan spun magic yet again as SRH pummel DC. Check out key moments from the match here.

17:40 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs.

Click here to read the preview.

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 top of the table clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

Both teams have played 11 matches each and won seven. Mumbai are currently on top thanks to their better run-rate and a victory in this match will most certainly see them qualifying to the playoffs. RCB are coming into this match after a big defeat against CSK so they would look to regain the winning momentum as well as the top position on the table. Although, RCB's run rate is lower than Mumbai, a win for them today will more or less confirm their spot in the top four.   

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore latest updates: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th Match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Preview: This season the competition has been more intense than before and bar CSK, every team is still alive in the competition and fighting it out for the playoff spots. Even the top teams can't take it easy with the fixtures getting trickier. MI and RCB would like to put one foot inside the playoffs door with a win at Abu Dhabi. The two teams are equal on points (14) but separated by run rate with MI taking the first spot and RCB taking the third.

RCB have played a good brand of cricket and for a change, it's their bowling that has shone in the tournament. They had an off day against CSK in the last match as they lost by eight wickets and it was their batting that let them down as they could only manage 145. Maybe they need to rethink their approach in batting, they are slow to start off and rely heavily on AB de Villiers to finish it off things in style.

This overreliance on ABD can hurt them, after all, he won't be clicking in every single match. The form of Aaron Finch is also a concern, he's averaged just 21.45 and failed to cross 20 in his last four innings. He is a much better batsman than what his scores read and would be looking to find some form against MI. With the pitches getting slow, RCB might want to stick with Moeen Ali who played his first match of the tournament, against CSK, replacing Isuru Udana.

The bowling attack had a rare off day and would be looking to bounce back against MI. It won't be easy though against a formidable MI batting line-up. The Bumrah vs Kohli battle will be fascinating to watch.

MI, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat against RR in the last match. It's been a roller-coaster ride in the last three matches with one game going to the Super Over which KXIP won, then in the next one MI thumped CSK by 10 wickets and then suffered a hammering at the hands of RR by eight wickets.

They would look to gain some consistency. The bowlers had an off day against RR and a much better performance is the need of the hour. There is still uncertainty around the participation of Rohit Sharma who was left out of all of India squads that will tour to Australia. However, late on Monday evening, Mumbai Indians posted a video of him practicing in the nets.

The one positive to come out of the RR match was Hardik Pandya's batting. He was at his best clobbering the bowlers out of the park. MI needed him to find that touch and get some batting time out in the middle.

If Rohit is not fit, MI might go in with an unchanged line-up.

The last time these two teams met, earlier in the tournament, it ended up being a thriller with RCB winning in the Super Over.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squadVirat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersGurkeerat MannDevdutt PadikkalAaron FinchYuzvendra ChahalMohammed SirajUmesh YadavNavdeep SainiAdam ZampaDale SteynIsuru UdanaMoeen AliPawan NegiShivam DubeWashington SundarChris MorrisPavan DeshpandeParthiv PatelJoshua PhilippeShahbaz Ahmad.

