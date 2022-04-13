Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Desperate Mumbai aim to get off mark with first win
Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Desperate Mumbai aim to get off mark with first win

18:12 (IST)

Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL in Pune on Wednesday.

It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts.

A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign.

18:00 (IST)

MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Pune. Mumbai lie rock-bottom of the league, remaining the only winless team this season after CSK picked up a win over RCB last night. Stay tuned for more updates. 

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Pune. Mumbai lie rock-bottom of the league, remaining the only winless team this season after CSK picked up a win over RCB last night. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will aim to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Mumbai has so far lost to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and time has come for them to start winning games, starting from this match against the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings have won two out of four matches so far. Image: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings have won two out of four matches so far. Image: Sportzpics

PBKS, on the other hand, started the season with a superb run-chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but was then beaten by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later, they beat Chennai Super Kings, before Gujarat Titans snatched a win from the jaws of defeat in their last match.

Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be played?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 13 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be held?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match start?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Updated Date: April 13, 2022 18:02:20 IST

