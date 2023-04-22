Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in the 31st IPL 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. With a hat-trick of wins under their belt, the Rohit Sharma-led side is on a roll and history says when MI get on a winning streak, it is almost impossible to stop them. The Punjab Kings, however, will like to believe that they can put the brakes on the most successful team of the league.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Punjab were handed a 24-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. They are set to be without their regular captain Shikhar Dhawan for the third match in a row, with the senior batter nursing an injury and needing a couple of more days to regain match fitness. In his absence, Sam Curran will have the big task of stopping MI’s batting unit comprising Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green.

There will be some excitement over Arjun Tendulkar too. Junior Tendulkar has done well in the two matches that he has played so far but now comes his real test of maintaining consistency.

MI vs PBKS: Head-to-head records

Speaking about the head-to-head records between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, the two teams have locked horns against each other in as many as 29 matches so far. While Mumbai won 15 fixtures, PBKS emerged victorious in 14 games.

MI vs PBKS weather prediction

In Mumbai, the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to go up to 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature can drop to 26 degrees Celsius. While there is almost no chance of rain, the wind speed is expected to hover around 11km/h and the gust can shoot up to 33km/h.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings live streaming

MI vs PBKS match date

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will take place on 22 April, Saturday.

MI vs PBKS match location

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI vs PBKS match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch MI vs PBKS on TV?

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

MI vs PBKS live streaming

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

MI vs PBKS full squads:

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings – Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.