  • Tata IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Rampant Rahul, Lucknow eye 200-plus total

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 16 April, 2022

16 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

173/3 (18.0 ov)

Match 26
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians
173/3 (18.0 ov) - R/R 9.61

Play In Progress

KL Rahul (C) - 11

Deepak Hooda - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) Batting 92 53 7 5
Deepak Hooda Batting 4 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jaydev Unadkat 3 0 28 1
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 24 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 155/3 (16.1)

18 (18) R/R: 9.81

KL Rahul (C) 11(7)

Marcus Stoinis 10(9) S.R (111.11)

c Rohit Sharma b Jaydev Unadkat
Tata IPL 2022 MI vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Rampant Rahul, Lucknow eye 200-plus total

17:01 (IST)

After 17 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 164/3 ( KL Rahul (C) 87 , Deepak Hooda 2)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Misfielding from Allen at deep square allowed Rahul to get a boundary in the over which was otherwise a nice one for Mumbai and Unadkat. Stoinis got out on the first ball and in total nine came from the over. Stoinis got caught at cover. 

Full Scorecard
16:57 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

There was a fielder for this shot but Rahul played the square cut so well that Allen couldn't cut it off. Actually, he misfielded. 

Full Scorecard
16:54 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! Marcus Stoinis c Sharma b Unadkat 10 (9)

Immediately after the time-out, Mumbai take a wicket. Stoinis just put this up in the air. He had no control over this slog shot and Rohit took a good catch at cover.

Full Scorecard
16:50 (IST)

After 16 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 155/2 ( KL Rahul (C) 81 , Marcus Stoinis 10)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Only five runs from the 16th over. A lot of respect for Bumrah and that is well deserved. LSG are in no hurry, they know they can score off other bowlers. Time-out taken.

Full Scorecard
16:45 (IST)

After 15 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 150/2 ( KL Rahul (C) 78 , Marcus Stoinis 8)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Bad start to the over by Allen who gave a boundary on the first ball to Rahul. The next ball was pulled over midwicket for a six. Allen got some control few good balls and then the last one was also hit for a six by Rahul. LSG get to 150.​

Full Scorecard
16:45 (IST)
six

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Legside ball is swept over fine leg by Rahul as LSG reach 150!

Full Scorecard
16:42 (IST)
six

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Allen drags it short this time and Rahul cuts it over midwicket for a maximum. 

Full Scorecard
16:42 (IST)
four

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Bad bowling. Short and outside off from Allen. Rahul cuts it off backfoot for a four. 

Full Scorecard
16:41 (IST)

After 14 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 132/2 ( KL Rahul (C) 61 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Murugan Ashwin gets a wicket in his final over as Pandey misses out on a straighter one. The ball escaped the bat to break the stumps. Stoinis came in next and started off with a six over long on. Eight from the over.

Full Scorecard
16:38 (IST)
six

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Stoinis starts with a biggie. Launches the googly over long-on for a six. 

Full Scorecard
Highlights

16:54 (IST)

WICKET! Marcus Stoinis c Sharma b Unadkat 10 (9)

Immediately after the time-out, Mumbai take a wicket. Stoinis just put this up in the air. He had no control over this slog shot and Rohit took a good catch at cover.
16:36 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Manish Pandey b Murugan Ashwin 38(29) 

72-run partnership is broken as Pandey misses out on his slog shot. The ball didn't spin, stayed straight to beat the bat and break the stumps.
16:26 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

Captain Rahul gets to his fifty in 33 balls. Another crucial innings from the LSG skipper in another critical game.
15:59 (IST)

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score

WICKET! De Kock falls trying to play a reverse sweep. He misses and Allen traps him in front of the stumps. 

de Kock lbw b Fabian Allen 24(13) 
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to bowl first against LSG.

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG Live Score: Misfielding from Allen at deep square allowed Rahul to get a boundary in the over which was otherwise a nice one for Mumbai and UnadkatStoinis got out on the first ball and in total nine came from the over. Stoinis got caught at cover.

Preview: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live score streaming, IPL 2022:  Winless after five matches, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to break their losing streak when they take on a confident Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai  Brabourne Stadium on 16 April.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this encounter on the back of a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan Royals in the last game. The side would need their batting to step up and make their presence felt. Their bowlers went the distance against Rajasthan. Hence, KL Rahul could tweak around with the combinations to make his batting line-up more solid.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look to break losing streak against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians look to break losing streak against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

The pitches at Brabourne Stadium have been a belter to bat on. With the game being played in the daytime, dew might not play a decisive role. However, the captain winning the toss could still want to bowl first.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 16 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams,  Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Aryan Juyal, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Updated Date: April 16, 2022 17:02:15 IST

