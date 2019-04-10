First Cricket
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
MI vs KXIP LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match at Wankhede Stadium: Pollard slams fifty to keep Mumbai afloat

Date: Wednesday, 10 April, 2019 23:47 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

197/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.85
Fours
13
Sixes
13
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul (W) not out 100 64 6 6
Mandeep Singh not out 7 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 4 0 35 1
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 38 1
158/6
Overs
17.0
R/R
9.29
Fours
12
Sixes
8
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard (C) Batting 55 22 1 7
Alzarri Joseph Batting 5 4 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ankit Rajpoot 3 0 37 0
Mohammed Shami 3 0 13 3

Mumbai Indians VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • 50 for Pollard!

    A juicy full toss and Pollard sends it over deep square-leg boundary. The game's not done yet.  

    Full Scorecard

  • WOW!

    No feet movement at all but that's not a problem for Pollard. He targets straight and gets the distance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 144/6 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 42 , Alzarri Joseph 4)

    What a match Shami is having! He gives away just four runs from his first spell and now comes back to take two big wickets. Hopes are fading for Mumbai, but they still have Pollard in the middle. He needs to do a Andre Russell here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball and Alzarri Joseph pulls it for four. Henriques does well to attept a catch there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!

    Shami is doing it for his team. A slower one and Krunal Pandya hands a simple catch to covers fielder. Krunal Pandya c Miller b Shami 1(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami strikes in his second spell!

    Not-so-great shot from Hardik Pandya as David Miller takes an easy catch at long-on. Hardik Pandya c Miller b Shami 19(13)  

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Who would want to bet against Pollard and his favorite partner in crime Pandya at the other end. You talk about intimidating bowling in cricket. These two are as intimidating as it gets in the game if you are running in with the ball. Pollard took Curran to the cleaners first. Ashwin's variations were dismantled. If these two are there at the end, then Mumbai will fancy their chances. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 135/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 41 , Hardik Pandya 19)

    Good over considering the situation of the match. Hardus Viljoen is getting his yorkers spot on. Just seven runs from the first five balls and dot to end the over. The required run is 12.6.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 128/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 40 , Hardik Pandya 13)

    Pollard and Hardik punish Ashwin! Not a great one from the captain who first concedes a four and then suffers against Pollard who smashes two huge sixes over the long-on. 19 off the over and Mumbai need 70 from 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • A hugeeeee one! He makes it look so simple! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Carrom ball but it's nothing compared to Pollard's power. Sails over long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball from Ashwin and Hardik sends the ball to the leg side boundary.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 109/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 26 , Hardik Pandya 8)

    After conceding nine runs from the first two balls, Hardul Viljoen does well to give away just six from the rest of the balls. He bowls a few good yorkers with good pace. 

    Full Scorecard

  • The first one is a five wides and the next one goes in the gap behind the square wicket.  Hardik Pandya is off the mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 99/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 25 , Hardik Pandya 0)

    A good over for Mumbai turned bad by the time last ball is bowled. Pollard hits two sixes and four but the last ball resulted in a run out of Ishan Kishan.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Watch our for low flying objects if you are in the stands at the Wankhede. Pollard is hitting them hard and he is hitting them flat. The required run rate is still on the higher side, but one thing Mumbai have in their favour is that they don't have to worry about a strategy. They can clear their minds and smash everything in sight from here on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • RUN OUT! 

    Superb from bowler Sam Curran who picks the ball in no time and ensures the non-striker Ishan Kishan doesn't cross the line. Ishan Kishan run out (Sam Curran) 7(10

    Full Scorecard

  • Brutal from Pollard! 

    Length ball and Pollard doesn't hesitate to smash it over the bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Change of length from Curran. Bowls a fuller one and Pollard hits it through mid-wicket. Could've been a stunner if the fielder pulled off the catch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Short ball and Pollard sends it over deep square-leg boundary. He's taking charge now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 76/3 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 9 , Ishan Kishan 6)

    Mumbai Indians are looking to up the ante. Not so great over from Ashwin, who gives width to Ishan Kishan and the batsman smashes it over covers. In the last ball, Pollard punches one over bowler's head for a six. Miller tries his best with a jump but there was too much power behind the ball,

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KXIP scored 104 runs in their last 10 overs while MI needs to score 133 runs from their last 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Power from Pollard. Smashes the ball over long-on as Miller does his best to pull off a stunner but couldn't stop the ball from going over the rope. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Width on offer and Ishan Kishan makes Ashwin pay for it. Good shot over deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 65/3 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 3 , Ishan Kishan 1)

    Good over from Hardus Viljoen. He does well to keep the pressure on two new batsmen. One wide and just two singles from the over. The requires run rate is now 13.3 but Mumbai have their captain Kieron Pollard in the middle. 10 more overs to go.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    The Kings are making a mark at Wankhede this evening and they are making a mark on this IPL. Mumbai are 3 down now with a lot to get. Can Ishan Kishan be their hero tonight? There is no shortage or fire power in this Mumbai line up but they have a mountain of runs ahead of themselves to reckon with. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 62/3 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 2 , Ishan Kishan 0)

    Ravichandran Ashwin does the trick again. Bowls a bit slower as de Kock's down the crease charge fails him after David Miller takes a terrific catch to dismiss the batsman. The required run-rate is now over 12. Ishan Kishan is the new batsman.  

    Full Scorecard

  • GONE! A big wicket

    Quinton de Kock comes down the track, but fails to time it properly as David Miller pulls off a superb catch at the long-off. Ashwin is a happy man, indeed. de Kock c Miller b Ashwin 24(23)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 58/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 21 , Kieron Pollard (C) 1)

    Sam Curran starts off with a solid over. Mixed his pace and lengths well and is rewarded with the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Pressure is building on Mumbai Indians as they are scoring at seven per over and the required is 11.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravi Ashwin’s economy rate of 6.33 against MI in IPL — the lowest among all the bowlers who have atleast taken 15 wickets against them.

    Full Scorecard

  • Sam Curran strikes!

    A flick in the air from Suryakumar Yadav but the ball fails to clear the outfield. Good catch from substitute Henriques. Second wicket down from Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav c (sub)Henriques b Sam Curran 21(15) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 53/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 18 , Suryakumar Yadav 20)

    Ravichandran Ashwin with his first over of the night. As expected, the two batsmen were watchful against him. Just three runs from the over.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 50/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 16 , Suryakumar Yadav 19)

    A good chance came in the final ball of the over, but Rahul's dive was just not enough to pull off the catch. Could prove costly because de Kock doesn't give many chances. He has the ability to turn the match around with his big hitting.  

    Full Scorecard

  • DROP!

    Pull from de Kock as the ball flicks the gloves but Rahul's dive went in vain.  

    Full Scorecard

  • A bit short from Viljoen and Suryakumar places it on the leg side. He started on a strong note today. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammad Shami has conceded 40-plus runs in three of six IPL matches he has played this season. He has started well today, conceding four runs from his first two overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Suryakumar Yadav 13)

    Just not the day for Ankit Rajpoot. The captain trusted him with another over and once again, he conceded way too many runs. Three boundaries from Suryakumar Yadav as Rajpoot's three overs cost 37 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Nicely done! Suryakumar just glides the ball towards the third-man area and gets another boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Top shot from Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball and the batsman sends it over bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROP! 

    David Miller's jump is off timing and Suryakumar Yadav survives. A real bad shot from the batsman who just went lucky. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bit room and Suryakumar Yadav cuts it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 29/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)

    Nice and straight from Shami and he has been rewarded. Frustrated Lad by bowling to stumps and finally gets the wicket he deserves with a terrific yorker length ball. Just four runs from his two overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Nerves? What nerves? Asks Lad on his debut as he starts off with a six and a four. But in the end Shami's pace and accuracy proves too good for him as he has his furniture disturbed. Quinton and Yadav must string a partnership here for Mumbai to lay a foundation for the big hitters in the middle and lower order. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED! 

    Almost a yorker lenght from Shami as Siddhesh Lad moves across and tries a flick but his stumps are shattered. First wicket for Kings XI Punjab.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 28/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Siddhesh Lad 15)

    Another costly over from Rajpoot. His lengths has been a problem in the over as De Kock hits two fours – one over the mid-wicket and the other one on the offside. He finishes after conceding 14 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Everyone is delighted for Lad! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Now Rajpoot offers too much room. De Kock cuts it and cuts it well to beat the inside fielder.

    Full Scorecard

  • Length ball from Rajpoot and de Kock sends it over mid-wicket for a four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 14/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 3 , Siddhesh Lad 11)

    Good pace from Mohammed Shami. Didn't give much room to the batsmen and it results in only three singles from the second over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 11/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Siddhesh Lad 10)

    Costly first over from Ankit Rajpoot. Two bad deliveries from the paces down the leg side and Siddhesh Lad sends one over for a six and scores a four from another. Good start as Mumbai score 11 from the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 24 MI vs KXIP at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: What a match Shami is having! He gives away just four runs from his first spell and now comes back to take two big wickets. Hopes are fading for Mumbai, but they still have Pollard in the middle. He needs to do a Andre Russell here.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, MI vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjan at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai have won their last two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's Mumbai bowlers who have getting the job done for the team. With the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff now playing, Mumbai have started make impact with the ball. In their last match against the Sunrisers, Joseph, who was making his debut, picked six wickets, conceding just 12 runs – the best figures in the IPL history.

MI vs KXIP LIVE SCORE, IPL 2019 Match at Wankhede Stadium: Pollard slams fifty to keep Mumbai afloat

File images of Kieron Pollard and Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

The Kings XI Punjab are also coming into the match with a win. They had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match so they would also look to maintain the winning run.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form, scoring three half-centuries already in the tournament while Mayank Agarwal is also showing his abilities with the bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin will once again be the key when it comes to spin bowling and the team will bank on all-around efforts of Sam Curran.

It will be also interesting to see the battle between Punjab batsman Chris Gayle and West Indian cricketer Joseph.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

