Costly first over from Ankit Rajpoot. Two bad deliveries from the paces down the leg side and Siddhesh Lad sends one over for a six and scores a four from another. Good start as Mumbai score 11 from the first over.

Good pace from Mohammed Shami. Didn't give much room to the batsmen and it results in only three singles from the second over.

Now Rajpoot offers too much room. De Kock cuts it and cuts it well to beat the inside fielder.

A round of applause in the @mipaltan dressing room as the debutant hits his first delivery for a six 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PLTmDPKPZO

Another costly over from Rajpoot. His lengths has been a problem in the over as De Kock hits two fours – one over the mid-wicket and the other one on the offside. He finishes after conceding 14 runs.

Almost a yorker lenght from Shami as Siddhesh Lad moves across and tries a flick but his stumps are shattered. First wicket for Kings XI Punjab.

Nerves? What nerves? Asks Lad on his debut as he starts off with a six and a four. But in the end Shami's pace and accuracy proves too good for him as he has his furniture disturbed. Quinton and Yadav must string a partnership here for Mumbai to lay a foundation for the big hitters in the middle and lower order.

Nice and straight from Shami and he has been rewarded. Frustrated Lad by bowling to stumps and finally gets the wicket he deserves with a terrific yorker length ball. Just four runs from his two overs.

David Miller's jump is off timing and Suryakumar Yadav survives. A real bad shot from the batsman who just went lucky.

Nicely done! Suryakumar just glides the ball towards the third-man area and gets another boundary.

Just not the day for Ankit Rajpoot. The captain trusted him with another over and once again, he conceded way too many runs. Three boundaries from Suryakumar Yadav as Rajpoot's three overs cost 37 runs.

Mohammad Shami has conceded 40-plus runs in three of six IPL matches he has played this season. He has started well today, conceding four runs from his first two overs.

A bit short from Viljoen and Suryakumar places it on the leg side. He started on a strong note today.

Pull from de Kock as the ball flicks the gloves but Rahul's dive went in vain.

A good chance came in the final ball of the over, but Rahul's dive was just not enough to pull off the catch. Could prove costly because de Kock doesn't give many chances. He has the ability to turn the match around with his big hitting.

Ravichandran Ashwin with his first over of the night. As expected, the two batsmen were watchful against him. Just three runs from the over.

A flick in the air from Suryakumar Yadav but the ball fails to clear the outfield. Good catch from substitute Henriques. Second wicket down from Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav c (sub)Henriques b Sam Curran 21(15)

Ravi Ashwin’s economy rate of 6.33 against MI in IPL — the lowest among all the bowlers who have atleast taken 15 wickets against them.

Sam Curran starts off with a solid over. Mixed his pace and lengths well and is rewarded with the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Pressure is building on Mumbai Indians as they are scoring at seven per over and the required is 11.

Quinton de Kock comes down the track, but fails to time it properly as David Miller pulls off a superb catch at the long-off. Ashwin is a happy man, indeed. de Kock c Miller b Ashwin 24(23)

Ravichandran Ashwin does the trick again. Bowls a bit slower as de Kock's down the crease charge fails him after David Miller takes a terrific catch to dismiss the batsman. The required run-rate is now over 12. Ishan Kishan is the new batsman.

The Kings are making a mark at Wankhede this evening and they are making a mark on this IPL. Mumbai are 3 down now with a lot to get. Can Ishan Kishan be their hero tonight? There is no shortage or fire power in this Mumbai line up but they have a mountain of runs ahead of themselves to reckon with.

Good over from Hardus Viljoen. He does well to keep the pressure on two new batsmen. One wide and just two singles from the over. The requires run rate is now 13.3 but Mumbai have their captain Kieron Pollard in the middle. 10 more overs to go.

Power from Pollard. Smashes the ball over long-on as Miller does his best to pull off a stunner but couldn't stop the ball from going over the rope.

KXIP scored 104 runs in their last 10 overs while MI needs to score 133 runs from their last 10 overs.

Mumbai Indians are looking to up the ante. Not so great over from Ashwin, who gives width to Ishan Kishan and the batsman smashes it over covers. In the last ball, Pollard punches one over bowler's head for a six. Miller tries his best with a jump but there was too much power behind the ball,

Change of length from Curran. Bowls a fuller one and Pollard hits it through mid-wicket. Could've been a stunner if the fielder pulled off the catch.

Superb from bowler Sam Curran who picks the ball in no time and ensures the non-striker Ishan Kishan doesn't cross the line. Ishan Kishan run out (Sam Curran) 7(10

Watch our for low flying objects if you are in the stands at the Wankhede. Pollard is hitting them hard and he is hitting them flat. The required run rate is still on the higher side, but one thing Mumbai have in their favour is that they don't have to worry about a strategy. They can clear their minds and smash everything in sight from here on.

A good over for Mumbai turned bad by the time last ball is bowled. Pollard hits two sixes and four but the last ball resulted in a run out of Ishan Kishan.

The first one is a five wides and the next one goes in the gap behind the square wicket. Hardik Pandya is off the mark.

After conceding nine runs from the first two balls, Hardul Viljoen does well to give away just six from the rest of the balls. He bowls a few good yorkers with good pace.

Pollard and Hardik punish Ashwin! Not a great one from the captain who first concedes a four and then suffers against Pollard who smashes two huge sixes over the long-on. 19 off the over and Mumbai need 70 from 36 balls.

Good over considering the situation of the match. Hardus Viljoen is getting his yorkers spot on. Just seven runs from the first five balls and dot to end the over. The required run is 12.6.

Who would want to bet against Pollard and his favorite partner in crime Pandya at the other end. You talk about intimidating bowling in cricket. These two are as intimidating as it gets in the game if you are running in with the ball. Pollard took Curran to the cleaners first. Ashwin's variations were dismantled. If these two are there at the end, then Mumbai will fancy their chances.

Shami is doing it for his team. A slower one and Krunal Pandya hands a simple catch to covers fielder. Krunal Pandya c Miller b Shami 1(2)

Short ball and Alzarri Joseph pulls it for four. Henriques does well to attept a catch there.

What a match Shami is having! He gives away just four runs from his first spell and now comes back to take two big wickets. Hopes are fading for Mumbai, but they still have Pollard in the middle. He needs to do a Andre Russell here.

No feet movement at all but that's not a problem for Pollard. He targets straight and gets the distance.

A juicy full toss and Pollard sends it over deep square-leg boundary. The game's not done yet.

OUT! Dangerman Gayle is gone! There was a small break before this delivery as Gayle looked tired and that has done the job. Gayle went ot clear the mid-wicket boundary but didn't find the strength as KP took the catch.

WICKET! David Miller departs! Miller wanted to get the full and wide ball away but edged it to the keeper. Not his night.

Low full-toss from Hardik but the bat twists in the hands of Karun Nair as he went for the flick shot which went high in the air and was taken by Chahar at deep backward leg. Good catch!

Curran was looking for the third consecutive boundary. Went for a pre-meditated scoop but put up an easy catch for the keeper.

HUNDRED! MAIDEN IPL CENTURY FOR KL RAHUL! A shot down the ground for two and he has reached the three figures in 63 balls.

It's has been KL Rahul's show tonight! Chris Gayle gave KXIP a great start but Rahul took them to the commanding position with his maiden IPL hundred. Managed to take 13 off the final over to help KXIP post 197/4 in 20 overs.

IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjan at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai have won their last two matches, having beaten Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's Mumbai bowlers who have getting the job done for the team. With the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Behrendorff now playing, Mumbai have started make impact with the ball. In their last match against the Sunrisers, Joseph, who was making his debut, picked six wickets, conceding just 12 runs – the best figures in the IPL history.

The Kings XI Punjab are also coming into the match with a win. They had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match so they would also look to maintain the winning run.

KL Rahul has been in tremendous form, scoring three half-centuries already in the tournament while Mayank Agarwal is also showing his abilities with the bat. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin will once again be the key when it comes to spin bowling and the team will bank on all-around efforts of Sam Curran.

It will be also interesting to see the battle between Punjab batsman Chris Gayle and West Indian cricketer Joseph.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

