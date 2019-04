Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 23:32 (IST)

Who would want to bet against Pollard and his favorite partner in crime Pandya at the other end. You talk about intimidating bowling in cricket. These two are as intimidating as it gets in the game if you are running in with the ball. Pollard took Curran to the cleaners first. Ashwin's variations were dismantled. If these two are there at the end, then Mumbai will fancy their chances.